‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Ending: The Killer Almost Had Different Accomplices

in Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 ending, there was more revealed than just the killer. The killer had an accomplice who’d appeared periodically throughout the season too. Co-creator John Hoffman said the identity of the accomplice changed as they developed the season.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2.]

L-R: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Tina Fey, and Martin Short

Hoffman was a guest on the Only Murders in the Pod podcast on Aug. 24, the day after the season finale aired. Now that fans have discovered the whole mystery, Hoffman discussed how her right-hand man evolved.

Casting availability impacted who the killer’s accomplice was

Michael Rappaport played Detective Kreps, who was investigating Mabel (Selena Gomez)’s role in the murder of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell). It turned out he was helping Poppy (Adina Verson) frame her. There may have been other characters who were in on it with Poppy, but Hoffman said the show lost them to other gigs.

“That was one that had some alternates to it,” Hoffman said on Only Murders in the Pod. “As we were even in the writers room, as we were even in building out the season and working out the episodes. Some things have to be modular. As much as you want to craft something clever, then you find in production you’re at the whim or will of oh my God, guess what, that actor just got a job in Australia and will not be back here to shoot. Certain things like that have to play and keep yourself loose enough to have variations.”

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 killer had to be working with a cop

Hoffman said any of Poppy’s accomplices had to be in law enforcement. The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 mystery had clues that required someone on the inside to pay off.

“Now, this was one of the things that we always knew would be intriguing and might tie in again with red herring and loose ends,” Hoffman said. “There were some questions left over from season 1 and there were always be questions left over that we’re keeping track of. Maybe we want to answer that one now. So potentially someone in the world of Teddy Dimas and in the world of the precinct that might have been handling some of the Tim Kono stuff. Where did that evidence go? Something’s happening out there.”

Michael Rappaport could play the motivation of Det. Kreps in the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 ending

Hoffman narrowed down the possibilities for who Poppy could be working with on Only Murders in the Building Season 2. Once he had all the mystery’s needs laid out, Hoffman realized he had the perfect actor to play it.

“So having some tie in to that and also a long game at play that ultimately you want to care about and have all the characters be emotionally invested in,” Hoffman said. “What would it take for a guy like that? It usually will be in the lane of potential earnings or new fresh cash influx or love. I think both of those things taking play here, then Michael Rapaport just being fantastic.”

