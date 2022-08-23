‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Finale Explores Poppy’s Life in Oklahoma

Only Murders in the Building released its shocking season 2 finale to Hulu. The previous episode revealed that Poppy White is actually Becky Butler, a girl who went missing in Oklahoma. The opening scene of the season finale explores Poppy’s life in Oklahoma and why she decided to disappear.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 10: “I Know Who Did It.”]

Adina Verson as Poppy White in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 | Patrick Harbron/Hulu

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 finale explores Poppy’s life when she was Becky Butler

The penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building revealed that Poppy White is actually Becky Butler, a girl who went missing from Chickasha, OK. This opened up even more questions about Poppy’s life. The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale gave fans a glimpse of Poppy’s old life. She described it as “pretty miserable.”

Becky looks quite different from Poppy with short, red hair, side-swept bangs, and no glasses. She lived with her father, who appears to be an alcoholic. Becky also worked in the mayor’s office, narrowly avoiding his inappropriate offers for her to have a drink with him.

And you thought Bunny was rough? Why Poppy puts up with Cinda is beyond me. #OMITB pic.twitter.com/7B8Nj0ytBw — Only Murders in the Building ??‍♀️ ??‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 29, 2022

At home, Becky listens to her favorite podcaster, Cinda Canning, and is finally inspired to disappear and escape her bad situation. Becky assumes the name Poppy, changes her hair and hides her Okie twang. Then she “disappears” and comes to Cinda Canning, looking for a job.

Adina Verson discusses transforming from Poppy to Becky

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, actor Adina Verson discussed transforming into Becky for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale. “I decided that Poppy’s a really good liar. When Poppy is Poppy, I didn’t want to hint that she was playing something or thinking something underneath what she was playing,” Verson said.

“But then getting to transform into Becky was just a really sweet experience, once they put on the wig and I didn’t have the glasses on, to just feel so stripped down and vulnerable. She’s like this little soft, wounded creature, and I have a lot of empathy for her. I feel like that little wounded creature is where monster could come from, but under every monster is a little wounded creature.”

Poppy eventually told the story of Becky’s disappearance to Cinda and landed a job. She also steered Cinda in the direction of Becky’s “murderer.” Poppy tells her Becky “was being harassed by the mayor of a small town,” which was true, after all.

Will Adina Verson appear in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3?

The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale ended with Poppy in handcuffs. She was arrested for the murder of Bunny Folger, but there’s still room for Verson to appear in season 3. After all, Jan spoke with Charles from prison in season 2 after her arrest for Tim Kono’s murder in season 1.

While Verson doesn’t know if she will take on the role of Poppy again, she hopes to return for Only Murders in the Building Season 3. “Nothing has been confirmed. If I don’t go back I’m really going to miss it, but I am going to be excited to be able to be a viewer not knowing what’s going to happen,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“I know that they’re writing season 3 right now, and I definitely dropped some hints and some ideas that I had for how Becky might be able to fit into that because I would love to see how prison treats her.”

All episodes of Only Murders in the Building are currently streaming on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Does Tina Fey Guest Star?