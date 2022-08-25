‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Does [Spoiler] Die in the Finale?

The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale featured quite a few twists and turns. Bunny’s killer was finally revealed at an aptly named Killer Reveal Party. Things got out of hand, and Charles-Haden Savage was stabbed. Did he die in the season finale?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 10: “I Know Who Did It.”]

Martin Short as Oliver, Steve Martin as Charles, and Selena Gomez as Mabel in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Oliver, Mabel, and Charles hosted a ‘Killer Reveal Party’

In the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel host a Killer Reveal Party. They gather together tenants and employees of the Arconia to trick the killer into confessing during a live stream. Mabel’s love interest, Alice, as well as Cinda and Poppy, later arrive.

The trio declares that Cinda Canning is the murderer, but she refuses to confess. Mabel then points to Alice, proclaiming that the killer was an artist. She faces Alice, who snarls in her face and grabs a knife, but Charles pushes Mabel out of the way and is stabbed in the stomach.

Does Charles die in the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 finale?

Thankfully, Charles doesn’t die in the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale. After the stabbing, Cinda offers Mabel and job, telling her she could even have her own podcast. This leads to an outburst from Poppy, where she gives herself away as the killer.

Charles then leaps to his feet and reveals, “I wasn’t stabbed. It’s all theater.” It turns out that the entire group was in on the plan to get Poppy to confess. In an interview with Deadline, OMITB co-creator John Hoffman discussed creating the hilarious and dramatic Killer Reveal Party.

A KILLER REVEAL PARTY ? #OnlyMurders pic.twitter.com/KJ7FLNyiNu — Only Murders in the Building ??‍♀️ ??‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 24, 2022

“Selena, Steve, and Marty were brilliant, and then we have this collective of all of the people in the Arconia and those New York actors that we love like Jackie Hoffman, Michael Creighton, Jason Veasey, Teddy Coluca, Vanessa Aspillaga, all of these people that we love and are fantastic,” he told the outlet.

“So we have a room full of them in the midst of all of this, and to make this setup that feels traditionally Agatha Christie, very deeply whodunit, we then throw twists that are truly insane in there.”

‘The Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 finale did include a character death

Although Charles did not die in the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale, someone did. Oliver gets an offer to direct a broadway production starring Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). The series then jumps forward to one year later.

On opening night, Ben takes the stage. It is revealed that Charles was cast in the Broadway production, and he and Ben don’t get along. When the curtain opens, Ben begins to speak, then collapses to the ground. It looks like Mabel, Charles, and Oliver have another murder to investigate in season 3.

All episodes of Only Murders in the Building are currently streaming on Hulu.

