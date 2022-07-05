‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: What Happened to Oscar?

TL;DR:

Oscar Torres was a suspect and love interest to Mabel in Only Murders in the Building Season 1.

Mabel somewhat explained why Oscar hasn’t been around so far. Could he return in the future?

Mabel has already found a new love interest in season 2, Alice.

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar and Selena Gomez as Mabel in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 1. | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Oscar Torres’ stay at the Arconia has been unexpectedly cut short. On June 28, the first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 dropped on Hulu. Many fans felt eager to dive into the next murder, but they noticed a smaller mystery at hand: Where is Oscar? Here’s why Aaron Dominguez’s character seemingly disappeared from the series — and the chances of him returning in future episodes.

Oscar was a suspect in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 1

First, here’s a quick recap of Oscar’s role in Only Murders in the Building Season 1. He had been a close friend to Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), two residents at the Arconia apartment building. Ten years prior, Oscar was arrested for the murder of their close friend Zoe (Olivia Reis), who was pushed off the roof. He was recently released from prison when Tim Kono’s murder occurred.

Charles (Steve Martin) saw Oscar in a tie-dye hoodie approaching Tim’s apartment just before the murder, so Oscar became a suspect in their investigation. However, Oscar later revealed that he left before seeing Tim when he heard a gunshot. He was in the clear for Tim’s murder, but he still needed to clear his name for Zoe’s.

Charles, Mabel, Oliver (Martin Short), and Oscar eventually learned that Theo Dimas (James Caverly) killed Zoe after an altercation on the roof. His father, Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane), framed Oscar for the crime. After exposing the father-son duo, Mabel and Oscar rekindled the romance they began 10 years ago.

Is Oscar in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2?

Many viewers became fans of Oscar and his relationship with Mabel. Unfortunately, that didn’t seem to last long. Oscar is nowhere to be seen and hardly mentioned in the first two episodes of season 2. Thankfully, Mabel does provide a brief explanation for his absence.

While standing in the Arconia’s elevator with Oliver, Mabel gets a text that makes her smile. Oliver asks if Oscar was on the other end of the text. Then, Mabel admits that her and Oscar’s romance has once again fizzled out.

“I mean, the trauma bond is strong, but I think Oscar and I are both waiting for the ‘Let’s just be friends’ text,” she says.

The season has only just begun, so it’s possible Oscar can still make a comeback in Only Murders in the Building Season 2. It’s worth noting that Aaron Dominguez himself hinted at some level of involvement in the new episodes.

“We have been [filming] since November [2021],” he told Entertainment Weekly at the SAG Awards (via Us Weekly). “Maybe I have [been on set]. I have been to New York a few times recently.”

Mabel has found a new love interest in season 2

Oscar’s absence in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 makes way for Mabel to start a new romance. In the first two episodes, she spends time with Alice (Cara Delevingne), an art gallery owner who wants to display Mabel’s work. By the end of episode 2, they share a passionate kiss. Fans will have to wait and see how Alice plays into Mabel’s complicated life this season.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu. New episodes drop every Tuesday.

