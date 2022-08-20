‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3: EP Discusses the Possibility of Adding Chevy Chase

Only Murders in the Building will return for season 3. The unlikely trio of Oliver, Mabel, and Charles will be back to uncover more mysteries in the Hulu series. In the 1980s, Steve Martin and Martin Short were a part of another trio with Chevy Chase when they were cast in the comedy film Three Amigos! Will Chevy Chase ever appear in OMITB?

Chevy Chase | Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

‘Only Murders in the Building’ will return for season 3

Only Murders in the Building has quickly become a Hulu success story. The stunning series has racked up a total of 17 Emmy nominations after only two seasons. With this in mind, it’s not surprising that Only Murders in the Building will return for season 3.

The series finale of OMITB Season 2 is set to release on Hulu on August 23, 2022. Although there is no premiere date yet for season 3, it might come out sooner than you think. Elle Magazine points out the quick turnaround of only eight months between seasons 1 and 2, so it might be reasonable to expect new episodes as early as late spring 2023.

Will Chevy Chase appear in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3?

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Their characters play three residents of the illustrious Arconia, who come together to solve a mysterious murder. In the 1980s, Martin and Short were a part of another interesting trio.

Martin and Short starred alongside Chevy Chase in the 1986 comedy Western film Three Amigos! After their characters, three cowboy movie stars, lose their jobs, a woman named Carmen offers them a job in her village. Little do they know that Carmen expects them to be real heroes and rid her village of a villainous character.

During an interview with Deadline, Only Murders in the Building executive producer and co-creator of John Hoffman discussed the possibility of Chase appearing in season 3. “I feel so solid about our three amigos,” Hoffman said of Martin, Short, and Gomez.

Hoffman also revealed that they have only been in the writer’s room for season 3 for a few weeks. “There will be plans for many, many other amigos and otherwise, and that’s in the process right now,” he continued. “It’s very exciting.” Hoffman also hinted that he hopes to bring back the majority of the cast for season 3. “I have no interest in leaving anyone behind in Season 3 if anyone’s available,” he said.

Don’t miss the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 finale

The season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building is titled “I Know Who Did It.” The official episode synopsis reads, “The question of who killed Bunny is finally answered, while a few others are raised,” according to IMDb.

“It’s been thrilling to imagine the leap of from the end of our season 2 which I’m so excited for people to see. It’s kind of gangbusters in my estimation.

RELATED: ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Here’s How Mark Consuelos Was Cast as Mabel’s Dad