‘Only Murders in the Building’: Who Killed Bunny Folger? 5 Suspects to Watch

There’s been another murder in the building. Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 sees titular podcast hosts Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) investigate the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) at the Arconia. And if there’s anything fans learned in season 1, it’s that everyone is suspicious in a case like this. We’re now halfway through the season, and the list of possible killers continues to grow. Here are a few potential suspects in Bunny Folger’s murder on Only Murders in the Building.

Teddy and Theo Dimas

The most obvious suspect duo (perhaps a bit too obvious) is Teddy (Nathan Lane) and Theo Dimas (James Caverly). Last season, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver exposed Teddy and Theo’s grave robbing operation where they sold stolen jewelry on the black market. They also exposed the father-son pair for covering up Zoe’s death (Olivia Reis) death and framing Oscar (Aaron Dominguez). If anyone would have a motive to frame the podcast trio for Bunny’s death, it’s Teddy and Theo.

Now, the flaw in this theory is that Teddy and Theo were in police custody at the time of Bunny’s murder. However, Teddy undoubtedly has the resources to hire someone “on the outside” to do the dirty work for him. Either way, Teddy and Theo made bail and are back at the Arconia. Teddy’s threat to Oliver in the elevator clearly indicates that he still wants to take the trio down.

Howard Morris

The Arconia’s resident cat-lover, Howard Morris (Michael Cyril Creighton), always seems to be up to something, but it’s never clear what. Many fans’ alarm bells started ringing for Howard when he showed up at Charles’ door with a black eye. And, as one fan on Reddit pointed out, Howard’s walk and build look similar to that of the masked figure in the secret passages of the Arconia. He knew about Bunny’s painting and its value, so maybe he tried to snatch it up before anyone else could and Bunny got in the way.

Jared McGregor

Jared (David T. Patterson) had only a brief appearance in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 so far, but’s already a key suspect in Bunny’s murder. The father of Nina Lin’s (Christine Ko) baby, Jared shares the same strong desire to update the Arconia as his partner. Mabel also described Jared as an MMA fighter, which means he has the strength to attack Bunny. It’s possible Jared killed Bunny to get her out of the way — and maybe Nina sent him to do the job.

Sazz Pataki

The most unexpected suspect in Bunny’s case is Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who only appeared in Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 so far. Still, an OMITB detective on Reddit had an interesting theory about Charles’ Brazzos stunt double. The theory recalls that Bunny’s mother, Leonora (Shirley MacLaine), has a bubble in the middle of her vision. It’s not far-fetched to wonder if Bunny could be developing this issue, as well. So, someone may have hired Sazz to dress as Charles and attack Bunny, thus making Bunny think Charles attacked her (hence her telling Mabel, “14 Savage”).

But why would Sazz agree to that? According to the theory, it’s possible Sazz wanted to ruin Charles’ career so that she could become Brazzos full-time in the reboot series. On the other hand, she did help Charles break up with Jan (Amy Ryan) in prison …

Alice Banks

Bunny’s valuable painting is a major clue this season. So, it’s quite the unusual coincidence that Mabel’s new love interest, Alice (Cara Delevingne), is an art gallery manager. She may have caught wind of Bunny’s painting and decided she needed it for her gallery. Did she need it so badly she would have Bunny killed? Perhaps she got in touch with Mabel once she realized the painting was already gone, and she hopes Mabel will find it.

After Alice’s stunt of recreating the encounter between Bunny and Mabel in Mabel’s apartment, it’s also possible the gallery manager had other intentions. Is she an Only Murders superfan who went too far? On this show, anything is possible.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 drops new episodes every Tuesday on Hulu. Fans will have to stay tuned for the undoubtedly shocking killer reveal.

