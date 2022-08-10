‘Only Murders in the Building’: Who Plays Jonathan, the Broadway Singer?

There’s a new suspect in the building. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 8 introduces viewers to a character named Jonathan. And while he seems innocent enough, most fans know by now that everyone is suspicious until proven otherwise. We don’t know much about Jonathan yet, but we do know a bit about the actor behind him. Find out who plays Jonathan on Only Murders in the Building.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 8, “Hello Darkness.”]

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard talking to Jason Veasey as Jonathan in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ | Patrick Harbron/Hulu

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Episode 8 introduces a new player

Tuesday, Aug. 9’s episode of Only Murders in the Building sees the Arconia (and its surrounding areas) thrust into darkness due to a blackout. The apartment building’s residents gather in the lobby for safety (and to lodge complaints). This gives Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton), the Arconia’s cat lover, a chance to check out one of his cute neighbors, Jonathan.

Later, at his apartment, Howard works up the courage to go ask Jonathan for some flashlight batteries. Funnily enough, Jonathan knocks on Howard’s door to ask the same question. The two end up waiting out the blackout together and getting to know each other. They bond over their shared love of singing — Jonathan sings in the chorus in Broadway’s The Lion King — and Howard’s job at a library. Howard and Jonathan even sing a duet of “The Sound of Silence.”

After the blackout, Jonathan and Howard make plans to see each other again. This episode’s adorable meet-cute is almost enough to forget that Howard is a suspect in Bunny Folger’s murder.

Who plays Jonathan on ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Have YOU ever had to solve a murder in a blackout? I think not. #OnlyMurdersOnHulu pic.twitter.com/6MCjmZfo6G — WhoKilledBunny.com ??‍♀️ ??‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 9, 2022

Many Only Murders fans were likely surprised to see a new cast member so late in the season. However, Broadway fans were likely equally as thrilled to see that it was Jason Veasey. Yes, “Jonathan” is a Broadway singer IRL, and he even performed in The Lion King’s chorus back in 1997, according to Playbill. These days, Veasey plays Thought 5 in A Strange Loop.

In addition to Broadway acting, Veasey has had other television and film roles. As IMDb notes, he had a small role in American Gangster back in 2007. Veasey has also appeared in Chicago Fire, Dash & Lily, and more. He’s set to play Benji in the upcoming film Home Free.

Jonathan could be a suspect in the Bunny Folger case

I will admit I was completely distracted (and in awe) when I saw the amazing Jason Veasey from ⁦@StrangeLoopBway⁩ on tonight’s ⁦@OnlyMurdersHulu⁩



And then he sneezed.#omitb #onlymurders pic.twitter.com/OK9isouPGi — Theresa (@TheresTJP) August 9, 2022

Jonathan and Howard nearly shared a kiss during the blackout, and fans at home were probably rooting for the relationship. But then, Jonathan sneezed in Howard’s face. In addition to being kind of gross, that moment instantly made the singer a suspect in the Bunny Folger case. That’s because elsewhere in this episode, Lucy (Zoe Colletti) told Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) that she saw the masked figure in the Arconia’s tunnels sneeze on the night of Bunny’s murder.

Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything for Jonathan. Everybody sneezes. Plus, Oliver pointed out that Bunny’s killer, the masked man, and Glitter Guy may not necessarily be all the same person. But there are no coincidences on this show, so Jonathan’s sneeze must have meant something.

In an interview with The Wrap, Only Murders co-creator John Hoffman was asked whether Jonathan’s sneeze had a connection to the masked man. His statement was certainly suspicious.

“Hang tight is all I want to say. That’s a perfect question,” he said. “You’re not extrapolating, and I promise answers in a very exciting way. I can’t wait for everyone to see these last two episodes.”

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building drop every Tuesday on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: What Happened to Oscar?