Oscar Isaac and Mohamed Diab Tease ‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 in New TikTok

Moon Knight left many Marvel fans wanting to see more of the character but it appeared like Marvel Studios was only doing one season of this show. However, the series ended in a way that created more questions instead of resolving them. Now, Oscar Isaac and director Mohamed Diab shared a vague message that could be confirming Moon Knight season 2.

‘Moon Knight’ brought the Egyptian Gods to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Oscar Isaac | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Moon Knight is one of the most ambitious shows that Marvel released on Disney+ so far. The series dealt with plenty of topics including mental health and the lore of the Egyptian gods. Oscar Isaac plays Steven Grant/ Marc Spector, two drastically different characters that inhabit the same body. Marc has multiple personality disorder and often switches between the two personalities.

Marc is a mercenary who becomes the human avatar for the Egyptian god, Khonshu, becoming the Moon Knight. His mission is to stop a cult, led by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), from releasing Ammit. However, it becomes difficult as Steven and Marc both struggle to deal with their own internal conflict. All six episodes are directed by Mohamed Diab.

Oscar Isaac and Mohamed Diab tease ‘Moon Knight’ season 2

Many fans want to see a Moon Knight season 2 but Marvel hasn’t confirmed anything yet. However, a Tik Tok that surprisingly featured Diab and Isaac may have hinted at a possible season 2. Diab shared the Tik Tok to his Twitter where someone asks if a season 2 is coming to which Isaac responds with “Why else would we be in Cairo?”

While it’s shocking to see an announcement this big come so casually, it could just be a tease. Marvel Studios would make the official announcement and so far, it looks like Moon Knight will remain a limited series. In fact, Disney submitted the show as a limited series to the Emmys, meaning it will be only one season.

Still, both fans and critics reacted positively to this show, with many appreciating how different the series felt within the MCU. It also ended with the confirmation of a third personality, Jake Lockley. It would be strange for Marvel to introduce Jake only to never bring him back. Maybe they have ideas to bring Moon Knight to theaters instead of continuing his show.

Many Disney+ shows do not get additional seasons

Mohamed Diab & Oscar Isaac Tease Potential Season 2 of ‘Moon Knight’ https://t.co/vKAwUIoHrn #DisneyPlus — Disney+ News (@MoreDisneyPlus) August 3, 2022

A season 2 of Moon Knight would mean it is only the second Disney+ series to receive a second season. Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were both limited series. Loki is the only show to get a confirmed season 2. Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel could both get more than one season but that is up to Marvel to decide.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced, even more, shows coming to Disney+, including Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again. They did not mention Moon Knight season 2, but it’s possible that there is a spot for a second season somewhere in phase 6. Either way, Isaac gave an amazing performance as these characters and it would be a shame if we only see it once.

Moon Knight is streaming only on Disney+.

