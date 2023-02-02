Oscars 2023: The South Korean Film Fans Think Was Snubbed

The 2023 Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12, has revealed its official list of nominees. However, not everyone is happy with the Oscars’ choices. In particular, some fans believe one South Korean movie should’ve been recognized by the prestigious award show.

The 2023 Oscars revealed some surprising nominees

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on January 24. Many of the nominations are expected, but fans did not see some choices coming.

For example, Ana de Armas is in the running for Best Actress for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. The film was rather controversial. Its depiction of Monroe’s life was highly criticized. It even received eight nominations in the upcoming Razzies.

Another surprising nomination is Andrea Riseborough, who is also in the running for Best Actress thanks to her role in To Leslie. The movie did not receive much attention when it first premiered. However, according to Collider, several influential Hollywood actors and producers allegedly took part in a campaign to get Academy voters to support To Leslie.

Some onlookers speculate this could be a violation of an Academy Award rule concerning lobbying. Others acknowledge that behind-the-scenes lobbying happens more often than many admit. It is unclear what, if anything, will happen concerning Roseborough’s nomination.

Additionally, this year’s Oscars includes over a dozen first-time nominees in the four acting categories. In fact, all of the nominees for Best Actor are first-timers.

Fans think 1 South Korean film should have received an Oscar nomination

After the huge success of the film Parasite, which took home four awards at the 2020 Oscars, the world is paying close attention to South Korean cinema.

In 2022, the film Decision to Leave made headlines after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. Its director, Park Chan-wook, even won the award for Best Director there. The movie has since received rave reviews and was predicted to get an Oscar nomination. Although it was included in the shortlist, it did not ultimately make the official nomination list. Some people are not happy with the alleged snub.

“Shocked not to see DECISION TO LEAVE nominated for Best International Film at the Academy Awards, a film that really should have been a contender in several categories,” journalist and producer Pierce Conrad tweeted. “Awards momentum is a fickle beast.”

Decision to Leave stars Tang Wei of China and Park Hae-Il | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

“Oscar voters really watched Parasite and said ‘well that’s enough Asian movies for the next decade,’” one person wrote on Reddit. “Decision to Leave being totally snubbed and RRR only getting Best Song is wild to me.”

The movie has won several awards already

Even though Decision to Leave is not getting much recognition at the 2023 Oscars, the movie has won several awards in other places.

For example, it received many nods from Korean award ceremonies, such as the Korean Association of Film Critic Awards and the Korean Film Producers Association Award. Additionally, Decision to Leave won awards from review organizations in cities such as Boston, San Francisco, and St. Louis.

It has also been included in lists of the best movies of 2022 by news outlets such as IndieWire, The New York Times, and Polygon.

The movie is on the nomination list for other upcoming award shows, such as the BAFTA Film Awards and the Asia Film Awards.