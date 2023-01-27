Oscars 2023: Some Think ‘The Fabelmans’ Paul Dano Deserved a Nomination More Than Michelle Williams

This year’s Oscar nominations have caused plenty of buzz. People applaud the many first-time nominees, while others question why certain people and movies weren’t recognized. One of the snubs? Paul Dano, who was not nominated for his starring role in The Fabelmans.

What is ‘The Fabelmans’ about?

The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical movie about director and co-writer Steven Spielberg‘s childhood and early adolescence. It follows Sammy Fabelman as he discovers a love of filmmaking, grapples with his mother’s infidelity, and attempts to convince his family that he could make movies for a living.

Spielberg conceived of a movie about his early life in the ’90s. But was unsure about putting his parents’ marital strife on the big screen. He shelved the idea for almost 20 years. But he ultimately decided to go forward with it after working on 2021’s West Side Story.

Fans complain about Michelle Williams’ Oscar nomination and Paul Dano’s snub

Michelle Williams (R) accepts an award from Paul Dano onstage during the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022, in New York City. | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Gabriel LaBelle stars as Sammy, while Paul Dano and Michelle Williams play his parents. All three actors have been commended for their performances, but only one of them was recognized for their work: Williams.

She was nominated for Best Actress — one of just two cast members who received a nomination (Judd Hirsch was nominated for Best Supporting Actor). Many are celebrating her nomination, her fifth at the award show. But others have wondered why the rest of the cast wasn’t honored in the same way.

“I think the Academy members don’t like Dano,” one Reddit user hypothesized. “He wasn’t even nominated for There Will Be Blood,” referring to one of Dano’s most famous roles. “A shame for Paul Dano,” someone else added. “He’s been so consistently good over the years.”

“So bummed out for Dano, he’s been putting out amazing work for over a decade and I really thought this was finally his year,” someone else wrote on the Reddit thread.

Others slammed Williams for her nomination. One wrote she was “horrendous” in The Fabelmans, arguing Till star Danielle Deadwyler should have been nominated in her place.

Other awards ‘The Fabelmans’ has been nominated for

Steven Spielberg's nomination for 'The Fabelmans' just extended his Oscars record as the only person nominated for Best Director across six different decades. https://t.co/QNYl8EdKoq — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 24, 2023

Even though some have wondered why Williams was nominated for her role in The Fabelmans, plenty of critics have praised the actress for her performance in the film. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award, as well as a SAG Award for Outstanding Cast.

Dano might not have received an Oscar nod for his role in The Fabelmans, but he has been nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award, a Satellite Award, and a SAG Award. LaBelle has also been recognized for his breakout role, picking up the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor.

In addition to Williams and Hirsch’s Oscar nominations, The Fabelmans was nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. Spielberg was also nominated for Best Director.

The 95th Academy Awards airs on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm EDT.