‘Outer Banks’: The Best Fan Theories Ahead of Season 3

If there’s one thing Outer Banks fans love to do, it’s making predictions. There are dozens of theories about the characters and what could happen in Outer Banks Season 3. Some theories, like Big John Routledge’s (Charles Halford) return actually being a flashback, have already been debunked by the new season’s trailers. However, others could still be proven true. Here are some of our favorite Outer Banks fan theories and predictions as we wait for season 3.

A Rafe Cameron redemption arc is coming in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

Whether or not Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey) deserves a redemption arc after all he’s done is up for debate among fans. However, there are a few signs that one is coming, as one Reddit user pointed out. For starters, Rafe chose not to shoot at his little sister and her friends as they escaped in the season 2 finale. That’s like, the bare minimum right thing to do for anyone else, but it’s a huge step for Rafe.

Fiona Palomo has also joined the cast as Sofia, who forms a connection with Rafe in season 3. A love connection, perhaps? She could help steer Rafe down a better path. Or maybe she’s just as villainous as he is.

Finally, there’s Rafe’s turning against Ward (Charles Esten) in the season 3 trailer. He tells his dad that he doesn’t need him anymore. This does make it sound like Rafe is going further than Ward wants to, but what if it’s the opposite? A possible redemption arc for Rafe also ties into another theory that he’ll team up with a Pogue in season 3.

Is John B.’s bandana the shroud?

The John B. shroud theory has been very controversial in the Outer Banks fandom. In 2021, fans theorized that the bandana John B. (Chase Stokes) always wears could actually be the healing cloth that Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell) was looking for in season 2. After all, Big John said he knows where it is, and what better place to hide it than with his son?

The evidence to support this theory is all those times the Pogues were magically healed in near-fatal incidents. John B. touched Sarah (Madelyn Cline) with his bandana after she was shot and literally died, and she was suddenly perfectly fine. John B. also survived an alligator bite when Sarah wrapped the bandana around his wound.

The theory has a big flaw, which is why it’s so controversial. Why didn’t Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter) survive her shooting when John B. tried to stop the bleeding with his bandana? Some fans also doubt that a shroud from the 1800s looks like such a modern piece of cloth. But who knows? Maybe Big John made it look that way on purpose.

Cleo will have a showdown with a Kook in season 3

Cleo (Carlacia Grant) has officially joined the Pogues. It seems she’s going to fully experience the Pogue life in season 3, including the dangerous treasure hunts and Pogue-on-Pogue macking with Pope (Jonathan Daviss). Of course, Pogue life also includes constantly fighting the Kooks. This theory comes directly from Grant herself.

“I think [Cleo] and the Kooks are gonna go at it,” Grant told Elite Daily. “I really do, because she’s very protective of her people.”

Topper (Austin North) has already battled John B., Pope, and JJ (Rudy Pankow), but can you imagine him going up against Cleo and her knife? Yikes.

Carla Limbrey could be Sarah and Rafe’s mom

Mothers don’t make too many appearances in the Outer Banks universe. Fans have long wondered what happened to JJ’s mom, John B.’s mom, and the Camerons’ biological mother. But what if we met Sarah and Rafe’s biological mom in season 2?

“After a rewatch of seasons 1 and 2, I have devised that Limbrey could possibly be the mother of Sarah and Rafe,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “We know Ward and Limbrey were previously associates, leading to the idea that she could be the lost Mrs. Cameron – after their falling out, a divorce occurred, giving Ward the kids.”

There isn’t a ton of supportive evidence here besides Ward and Carla’s partnership and her blonde hair. It seems as though Rafe and Sarah’s (and possibly Wheezie’s [Julia Antonelli]) mom left or died when Rafe was a young boy, but he still would have been old enough to remember her. But again, who knows? The writers seem open to any big twist at this point.

Big John isn’t a good guy in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

As shown in the trailer, Big John and John B. are going to reunite this season. However, some Outer Banks Season 3 theories suggest Big John will cause more harm than good to the Pogues. After all, Big John was pretty obsessed with the Royal Merchant gold — maybe as obsessed as Ward. That could drive him to do some selfish things.

One fan theorized that Big John will make John B. choose between his father and his friends. Perhaps Big John wants the gold only for himself and his son, or he won’t trust the Pogues. As much as we’d hate to see it, John B. could even choose his father because he missed him so much, which could temporarily break up the Pogues.

Outer Banks Season 3 premieres on Feb. 23 on Netflix.