‘Outer Banks’: Madelyn Cline Is Trying to Get This Fan Theory to Come True — ‘I Think It’d Be Really Funny’

The cast of Outer Banks have heard all of the bizarre, creative, and somewhat genius theories that fans have brainstormed throughout the Netflix show’s three seasons. Some theories are a bit too unbelievable to ever come true. However, others are so twisted they just might work. The Outer Banks sibling theory, in particular, has intrigued Madelyn Cline so much that she’s trying to get the writers to make it happen. Here’s a closer look at the sibling theory and what Cline had to say about it.

Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, and Rudy Pankow as JJ in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Are Sarah Cameron and JJ related? The ‘Outer Banks’ sibling theory, explained

The Outer Banks sibling theory is based around the fact that both JJ’s (Rudy Pankow) and Sarah’s (Madelyn Cline) biological moms are out of the picture. In season 1, JJ’s dad seems to imply that his mom left at some point.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s mom is never really talked about, so it’s unclear what happened to her. We can only assume that she died or left some time after having Rafe (Drew Starkey), Sarah, and Wheezie (Julia Antonelli), unless Wheezie has a different biological mom. At some point, Ward (Charles Esten) also married their step-mom, Rose (Caroline Arapoglou).

There have been a few variations of the theory. One fan wrote on Reddit that Sarah and JJ could be twins who were separated when Ward and their mother parted ways. The theory goes on to say that the mother and JJ ended up with Luke (Gary Weeks), but she either left Luke because of his abusive ways or he killed her.

Other fans believe that Sarah and JJ are half-siblings with the same mystery mother and different fathers, Ward and Luke. Some have theorized that Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell) is the biological mother of Sarah and Rafe, JJ, or even John B.

Madelyn Cline fully supports the sibling theory

Many fans might disagree with the logic of the Outer Banks sibling theory. However, Cline supports it completely. In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK’s Up Close, the actor said fans have “such good ideas.”

“I’ve said this before, one of my favorites is JJ and Sarah being siblings because of the missing mom connection,” she said.

Cline has even sent the idea to the Outer Banks showrunners and writers. However, they “haven’t bitten yet.”

“I don’t know, I think it’d be really funny if we found out we were long-lost siblings,” she said.

Could the theory come true in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4?

It sounds like fans won’t see anything about JJ and Sarah being siblings in Outer Banks Season 3. However, there’s still hope for the theory to come true. On Feb. 18, the cast and creators of Outer Banks revealed that Netflix has already renewed the series for season 4.

“The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks,” co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

Outer Banks Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.