‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Release Date Confirmation, Plus Episode Descriptions

Outer Banks will be here in early 2023. Many fans previously thought the release would be sometime between April and July 2023, but new episodes will be here sooner than that. After leading lady Madelyn Cline accidentally spilled the tea about the release date for Outer Banks Season 3, there’s even more confirmation from IMDb. Plus, we have some details about the action to come in new episodes of the Netflix series.

Chase Stokes as John B. | Netflix

Madelyn Cline accidentally shares the release date for ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

In a red carpet interview that has since gone viral on TikTok, Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron in the series, talks about wrapping filming. “[The new season] is on its way,” she said. Then, Cline said “February 23,” but second-guessed herself and asked “February 22?” before a distraught look came over her face. Cline looked to the side (presumably at a representative) to learn she wasn’t supposed to announce the season 3 premiere date.

“Outer Banks being out in February sounds so wrong,” said one fan on Reddit. Others agreed, wanting the new episodes to come out sometime in the late spring or early summer. Other fans were just happy to have more information about the upcoming release.

IMDb confirms ‘Outer Banks’ February 2023 release

Netflix may not have confirmed a release date, but according to IMDb, the first episode of Outer Banks Season 3 will come out on Feb. 23, 2023. “As resources on the island dwindle, the Pogues weigh their options,” the episode description reads. “Ward (Charles Esten) and Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell) make a shocking discovery.”

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 episode descriptions tease what’s to come

IMDb doesn’t list many details about the new season of Outer Banks. Outside of the release date and description for the first episode, there is only a description one other episode available at publication.

Outer Banks fans, meet S3's new players:



Andy McQueen is Carlos Singh, a ruthless Caribbean Don on a treasure hunt of his own.



Lou Ferrigno Jr. is Ryan, Singh's top security officer.



Fiona Palomo as Sofia, a self-identified pogue who forms a close connection to Rafe. pic.twitter.com/bmhZQrIcGb — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2022

RELATED: ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3: Updates on the Release and Details About Season 4

According to IMDb’s description for Outer Banks Season 3 Episode 9: “Past relationships tarnish the Pogues’ loyalty. An unlikely alliance unravels the truth around Big John (Charles Halford).”

Teaser for the new season of ‘Outer Banks’ gives more clues about new episodes

“My pops always said, ‘Nothing good comes easy; nothing worthy is given,'” John B. (Chase Stokes) says in the teaser for Outer Banks Season 3. “Question is, what are you willing to do to win? How far will you go to get your treasure?”

The Pogues are after $400 million in stolen gold in the first season of the Netflix series. However, in season 2, their focus shifts to Pope’s (Jonathan Daviss) birthright, the Cross of Santo Domingo. At the end of the season, the Pogues end up stranded on Poguelandia cross-less.

RELATED: ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3: Five Fan Predictions That Could Come True

Season 3 will pick up where the second season left off. Based on the trailer, it looks like Ward gets his hands on the cross at some point. Whether or not this will be the driving force of action in the new season remains unclear.

The trailer also shows Ward screaming in peril while holding Deputy Shoupe (Cullen Moss). Will the Outer Banks lose another police figure like Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter)?

Watch Outer Banks on Netflix.