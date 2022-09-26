‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Teaser Breakdown and Release Date Speculation Since Netflix Hasn’t Announced It yet

Over the weekend, a teaser for Outer Banks Season 3 dropped at Netflix’s Tudum. As the first piece of news about the new season we’ve gotten in months, naturally, we have to talk about it. Here are the most exciting things we noticed in the teaser trailer, plus more speculation surrounding the release date for Outer Banks Season 3 since Netflix hasn’t revealed it yet.

Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Chase Stokes as John B., and Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 teaser hints at Ward Cameron staying the villain, Big John becoming the hero

When we last saw the Pogues, they were stranded on an island they deemed “Poguelandia.” Based on the trailer released at Tudum on Sept. 24, season 3 will pick up where season 2 left off.

“My pops always said, ‘Nothing good comes easy; nothing worthy is given,'” says John B. (Chase Stokes) in the teaser. “Question is, what are you willing to do to win? How far will go you to get your treasure?”

In season 2 of Outer Banks, the hunt shifted from getting the $400 million in gold back from Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) to securing Pope’s (Jonathan Daviss) birthright, the Cross of Santo Domingo. At the end of season 2, the Pogues end up on Poguelandia cross-less.

In the teaser for season 3, it looks like Ward gets his hands on it at some point. Will this be the driving force of action in the new season?

Moreover, Ward appears in what will undoubtedly become another pivotal scene in season 3. It looks like he’s screaming in peril while holding Deputy Shoupe (Cullen Moss). Why remains unclear.

look at these literal angels celebrating the Outer Banks Season 3 news! pic.twitter.com/q3U0TkeTpH — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2021

Then there’s the return of John B.’s father Big John Rutledge (Charles Halford), who appeared at the end of season 2 and agreed to help Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell). In the season 3 teaser, Big John looks like he steps in at just the right moment to stop something severe from happening to the Pogues. Surely he’ll show up in one of the Netflix’s series’ signature cliffhanger endings. But only time will tell.

‘Outer Banks’ fans think season 3 could come out in the spring of 2023

The first season of Outer Banks was released at the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in April 2020. Outer Banks Season 2 was released in July 2021.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have an official release date for Outer Banks Season 3 yet. However, with the teaser release, many fans have started to speculate new episodes could come out as early as spring 2023.

“2023 so like April through July,” speculated one fan on Reddit. “January-March would be my guess,” said another Redditor. Stay tuned for updates regarding the official release.

Everything we know about the new season so far

In an interview with E! News, Madelyn Cline promised “a lot of resolve for Sarah” in Outer Banks Season 3. “[There will be] a lot of resolve and emotions toward her family,” she said. “We haven’t seen her stand on her own two feet with her family for the last seasons, so we’re finally seeing that.”

Moreover, Carlacia Grant, who plays Celo in the Netflix series, told Hollywood Life everything the show has teased in the first two seasons will “make sense” in season 3. She elaborated: “There’s going to be a lot of things that maybe haven’t been explained that are going to be explained [in season 3].”

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest on Outer Banks Season 3. In the meantime, catch up on the first two seasons exclusively on Netflix.

