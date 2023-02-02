‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer: All the Questions We Have After Watching

We’re officially back in the G-game again — well, almost. Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Outer Banks Season 3, and it’s filled with action. Apparently, the Pogues are about to embark on a hunt for El Dorado, a.k.a. “the lost city of gold.” However, they’ll have to go up against another ruthless treasure hunter and face old enemies. The Pogues’ motto this season? “Nothing to lose.”

Here are all the questions we had while watching the exciting trailer for Outer Banks Season 3.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Outer Banks Season 2.]

Rudy Pankow as JJ in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who rescues the Pogues in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

At the end of season 2, the Pogues — John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and newcomer Cleo (Carlacia Grant) — escaped the Camerons’ ship, letting Rafe (Drew Starkey) get his hands on the Cross of Santo Domingo. The Pogues washed up on a deserted island in the Caribbean.

Rather than letting themselves feel down about the lost treasure, though, they embraced the new paradise they’d found. JJ dubbed the island “Poguelandia.” They surfed and enjoyed a bonfire. However, it looks like their time in paradise won’t last long.

In the Outer Banks Season 3 trailer, a plane or helicopter touches down on the island to rescue the Pogues. That could be really good or really bad, depending on who’s inside the aircraft. Whomever it is, they must have been tracking the Pogues, since there didn’t seem to be a chance of anyone else stumbling onto the island.

Perhaps the mystery rescuer is Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell), who was left behind by Rafe in season 2. It also seems likely to be Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen) — which brings us to our next question.

What does Carlos Singh want with Kiara?

Netflix previously revealed Carlos Singh as one of the new characters in Outer Banks Season 3. According to his character description, Carlos is “a ruthless Caribbean Don on a treasure hunt of his own.”

In the trailer, Carlos and his men take Kiara against her will. She ends up at Carlos’s mansion, and he tells Kiara, “You and your friends hold the key to the ultimate conquest — El Dorado. And that, my young friend, is my destiny.”

Kiara’s meeting with Carlos reminds us of Pope’s meeting with Carla in season 2. In that case, Pope had a familial connection to the Cross of Santo Domingo. So, is there a similar reason why Carlos had to talk to Kiara? We’d also like to know exactly what “key” he’s talking about.

Will JJ and Kiara finally get together in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

Fans have begged for years to see JJ and Kiara end up together. The two friends care deeply for each other, and there’s a lot of chemistry between them. Even Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow would like to see a romance between the characters.

A brief moment in the trailer makes it seem as though Kiara and JJ are moments away from kissing. But this is a teen drama, and love is always complicated. A kiss wouldn’t necessarily mean Kiara and JJ will start dating in season 3. Still, that kiss would be all fans need to reaffirm that Jiara has a chance.

Why is Rafe turning against Ward?

pogue’s of the caribbean has a nice ring to it! ?‍☠️? pic.twitter.com/AziC9fXt1N — Outer Banks (@obxonnetflix) January 26, 2023

Another interesting moment in the Outer Banks Season 3 trailer shows Rafe turning against his father, Ward Cameron (Charles Esten). In season 2, Rafe became Ward’s right-hand man as they transported the $400 million in gold to and from the Bahamas. Rafe also took the lead on bringing the Cross of Santo Domingo to his father. He remained loyal to Ward by the end of season 2, but it seems that will change in season 3.

The trailer shows Rafe pushing Ward against a wall and telling him that he doesn’t need him anymore. But what’s the reason behind their conflict? Perhaps Ward has begun to soften his villainous ways, while Rafe is only becoming greedier. That could lead to Ward teaming up with Sarah, as we see her ask for his help elsewhere in the trailer.

What burning questions did you have while watching the Outer Banks Season 3 trailer? Let us know in the comments.

Outer Banks Season 3 premieres on Feb. 23, only on Netflix.