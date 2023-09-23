Here's why someone who used to work for the royals thinks the Sussexes aren't going to accept an invite to a celebration from the family ever again.

Prior to King Charles III’s coronation, one big question royal watchers had was: Would Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend?

After months of speculation, it was confirmed that just the Duke of Sussex was attending the ceremony. Now, there’s another royal event on the horizon and many are wondering if the couple will attend that. Here’s what someone who used to work for the royals had to say about “outsider” Harry and his wife accepting future invites to royal celebrations.

The affair a former royal employee says Prince Harry and Meghan won’t accept invite to

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Paul Burrell began working for the royal family when he was 18 years old and became one of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal footmen. In 1987, he was moved to the household of then-Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. He remained the princess’s butler until her death in 1997.

Burrell was asked, now that Queen Elizabeth is gone and given all that has happened since, if he thinks the Sussexes will show up to any more royal events in the future such as King Charles’ birthday party. The monarch turns 75 in November. The duke and duchess did attend Charles’ public 70th birthday patronage and Harry even paid tribute to his father with a speech. But according to Burrell, that won’t be the case this year.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Burrell said: “Once again, the royal family have a dilemma, don’t they? Do we invite them and take the moral high ground and risk whatever fallout might come from it or do we not invite them and still risk the fallout which will come from it?

Prince Harry speaking during his father (then-Prince Charles’) 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

“I don’t think that Harry and Meghan would accept an invitation to a family gathering to celebrate the king’s birthday. I cannot see it. I can’t see it. I can see the parting of the Red Sea before that happens because the rift now is so huge between the Sussexes and the royal family that they would be very uncomfortable. Both parties would be very uncomfortable. I personally do not think that will happen.”

While the public celebration for the king’s birthday was during the Trooping the Colour back in June, the family could very well have a private party for the monarch closer to his actual birthday. But Burrell isn’t so sure the Sussexes would even get an invite to that because everyone is so “suspicious” of the pair.

He explained: “The royals’ view now is they’re suspicious of Harry and Meghan, knowing that if they do invite them back into their fold, anything that happens within it could be source material for Netflix or another book or another documentary. So I think what they’re doing is keeping him out of family occasions, keeping a distance from [them].”

Princess Diana’s ex-butler says Prince Harry has gone to the Spencer family as ‘mediators’

Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Charles Earl Spencer with their nephew Prince Harry during the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Burrell added that Harry no longer sees himself as a royal but as an “outsider” and therefore has gravitated toward his mother’s side of the family.

According to Burrell, “[Prince Harry] has communication with the Spencers. Yes, he does. Isn’t that strange? The Spencers have remained silent and quiet for the last 26 years. They made a hullabaloo on the day [of Diana’s funeral] with Charles Spencer and his speech in Westminster Abbey, but they’ve said nothing since. And they’ve been lying very, very low.

“Harry has gone to them as mediators in the past because they are not royal. They don’t live in the royal world. They understand the court, but they are not in the court. And the Spencers are outsiders now. Harry feels he’s an outsider and he’s gravitated toward the Spencer side … I think Harry does feel he’s like his mother, but I would counsel him and William and say to them ‘No one could ever replace your mother. I know you are your mother’s blood and you have her genes running through your veins. But she sacrificed an awful lot in her life to be who she was.”