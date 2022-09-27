‘P-Valley’ Will Likely Be Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4

Starz‘s hit drama series P-Valley may be returning for two more seasons. Created by Katori Hall, the series is set in Chucalissa, Mississippi. The show follows the tight-knit group of women working as exotic dancers at the town’s strip club, The Pynk. The club is owned by Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), a no-nonsense business owner who did everything she could to keep the club afloat amid financial issues and quarantine.

Season 2 of P-Valley, gave fans more insight into Autumn (Elarica Johnson), veteran dancer Mercedes (Brandee Evans), Keyshawn, aka Ms. Mississippi (Shannon Thornton), and Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson). Starz has not yet renewed the series, but it’s likely it will be renewed for seasons 3 and 4.

‘P-Valley’ is based in truth

While the series is centered around sex workers and a strip club, it has resonated with fans from across all walks of life. Hall insists it’s because the show centers on humanity and truthfulness.

“As strippers and people in the stripping industry — which is based on intimacy and gathering — our characters have to figure out a way to survive in a moment where gatherings have stopped,” Hall told Indiewire. “To us, it was just a very universal experience, like everybody and they mama had to deal with having their dreams, their livelihoods stop. We’re using fiction to tell a very important truth that I think is going to resonate with our fan base, and also newer viewers who come to the show.”

The show will likely be renewed for seasons 3 and 4

Since P-Valley wrapped its second season in mid-August 2022, fans have been waiting for Starz to renew the acclaimed series with bated breath. This past season showcased how Uncle Clifford and the girls at The Pynk health with the coronavirus (COVID-19), physical abuse, and everything in between. We also learned a lot more about the characters in flashback sequences. However, despite the massive fan base and the show’s praise, Starz has remained quiet about renewing the series.

LoveBScott.com reports that the show will be renewed for a third and fourth season. They report that the delay was due to Hall’s unhappiness with the network, including several behind-the-scenes issues. They are also reporting that Hall felt the show wasn’t treated as well as some of the other series on the platform including the Power Universe and Outlander, despite the ratings and critical acclaim.

However, if the series is returning for at least two seasons, hopefully, things will work seamlessly between Hall and Starz. Hopefully, the official announcement will be made in the coming days.

Elarica Johnson will not be returning as Autumn Knight to ‘P-Valley’

Even if we get at least two more seasons of P-Valley, Elarica Johnson, who played Autumn Knight aka, Hailey, will not be returning to the show. She exited at the end of season 2 after the plans for the casino in Chucalissa failed, and she officially fell out with Uncle Clifford.

Johnson has said that leaving the show was completely her choice. “Actually, I knew when it was happening because it was my choice,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s something I discussed with [show creator] Katori [Hall]. Looking at the scripts this season, and the journeys of the characters and where the Pynk was going, Autumn’s journey felt like it was coming to an end. She has done what she needed to do, and it was time for her to move on

