‘P-Valley’ Has Been Renewed for Season 3

Fans of Starz‘s hit drama series P-Valley can rejoice. The acclaimed TV show has officially been renewed for Season 3. Set in Chucalissa, Mississippi, the show follows the tight-knit group of women working as exotic dancers at the town’s strip club, The Pynk. The club’s owner, Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), is doing everything she can to keep her business and her family legacy afloat while being there for her girls.

Season 2 of P-Valley, showcased the inner lives of Autumn (Elarica Johnson), veteran dancer Mercedes (Brandee Evans), Keyshawn, aka Ms. Mississippi (Shannon Thornton), and Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson). Now fans should be thrilled to learn that a new season is in the works.

Brandee Evans as Mercedes in ‘P-Valley’ | Starz

‘P-Valley’ will return to Starz for Season 3

After much concern and speculation, P-Valley is slated to return to Starz for Season 3. In an official press release, Starz announced that they ordered 10 new episodes of the series based on playwright Katori Hall’s acclaimed stage play.

Fans had grown increasingly agitated once the second season of the series wrapped in August 2022 with a massive cliffhanger, and no news of a renewing the show followed. LoveBScott.com reported that the delay was due to Hall’s unhappiness with the network and the fact that the show wasn’t treated by Starz with the same reverence as the series in the Power Universe and the Outlander Universe.

However, it seems that all of that has been adjusted.

Katori Hall is excited to write the next chapter of the acclaimed TV show

As thrilled as fans are about the series returning, it’s likely that there will be a major break between seasons once again. As fans know, Season 1 debuted in 2020, and amid the pandemic, Season 2 did not debut until 2022. It’s likely then that Season 3 won’t premiere until 2024.

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley,” Hall said in an official press release via Variety. ” With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. She added,

We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire,” Hall said in an official press release. And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.

One thang Hailey gone always do, is stay ready to roll. Goodbye Miss AutumnLaKieshaHaileySavageNight. #PValley pic.twitter.com/Bca6sJy8q9 — P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) August 15, 2022

Elarica Johnson won’t be returning to ‘P-Valley’

One of the staple characters in the series was Autumn Night, aka Hailey, who stumbled into The Pynk after running away from her past. Autumn made quite the name for herself on the series, eventually finding herself at odds with Uncle Clifford and skipping town at the end of Season 2.

“Actually, I knew when it was happening because it was my choice,” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s something I discussed with [show creator] Katori [Hall]. Looking at the scripts this season, the journeys of the characters, and where the Pynk was going, Autumn’s journey felt like it was coming to an end. She has done what she needed to do, and it was time for her to move on.”

We’re hoping the rest of the cast returns for Season 3 and that there is not such a delay should the series be greenlit for season 4.

