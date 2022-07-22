‘P-Valley’: Here’s What We Know About Season 2 Episode 7

Starz’s P-Valley is set in the fictional town of Chucalissa, Mississippi. The drama series follows the lives of The Pynk owner Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) and the women who work for her. Season 2 has focused on the lives of Uncle Clifford and her girls outside of the club, doing a deep dive into their pasts and backgrounds.

‘P-Valley’ will reveal more of Uncle Clifford’s backstory this season

Season 2 of P-Valley has had some of the most intense episodes seen on TV in recent years. As the final half of the season begins, more of Uncle Clifford’s backstory is set to be revealed. “So this season – in season 2 – you get to get more into that backstory, to see how this place was a cotton mill, and then it transformed into a juke joint, and then there was a passing of hands between Ernestine (Loretta Devine) and Uncle Clifford’s mother, Beulah, and then from Beulah to Uncle Clifford,” Annan told Digital Spy. “So there’s a gap shift that happened there, and that’s where we get called in, and you get more of the story and backstory of season 2.”

This is what we know about season 2 episode 7

There is not much we know about episode 207, which is titled “Jackson.” The official episode description reads, “Uncle Clifford wrestles with her future while opening the door to the past. Meanwhile, Mercedes struggles with the complexities of motherhood.”

The teaser trailer for the episode reveals just a bit more. In the trailer, Uncle Clifford can be seen confronting Autumn (Elarica Johnson) about selling off her legacy. Mercedes (Brandee Evans) can be seen confronting Terrica about her unplanned pregnancy as the pair decide what’s next.

Later, we see Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford having a deep conversation as Clifford tries to calm a distraught Ernestine.

Uncle Clifford will break several of her rules

With the future of The Pynk hanging in the balance and Lil Murda stepping back into Uncle Clifford’s life, she is bound to break several of her rules this season. At the end of the day, she must do whatever it takes to protect her business and her heart.

“There’s so much going on in Chucalissa. There is so much going on. These rules exist for a reason, but Roulette (Gail Bean) and Whisper (Psalms Salazar) insist on breaking them,” Annan told Digital Spy. “But I also think that Uncle Clifford is breaking a couple of her own rules as well to stay afloat, to keep the business afloat, and to find her own happiness. You know, she’s doing some things. Sometimes it’s like: ‘Wait, should you have done that? I don’t know. Listen, I had to do it in the moment.’”

We will see how everything pans out.

