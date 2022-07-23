‘P-Valley’: Why the Show Didn’t Air Last Week

P-Valley Season 2 is showcasing the world outside of The Pynk. The series follows Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), the owner of the popular strip club, and her co-owner Autumn Knight (Elarica Johnson). This season, we’ve been learning out everyone lives outside of the club, including the OG headliner Mercedes (Brandee Evans).

Fans have been enraptured in the season since it premiered, but a new P-Valley episode didn’t air last week.

Shannon Thornton as Keyshawn in ‘P-Valley’ | Starz

Uncle Clifford will break several of her rules during this season of ‘P-Valley’

Despite all of her efforts, it looks like Uncle Clifford is about to lose The Pynk due to Autumn’s greed and as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Since The Pynk is much more than a strip club to Uncle Clifford, we think she’s going to do everything in her power to hold on to it, even if that means breaking some of her infamous rules.

“There’s so much going on in Chucalissa. There is so much going on. These rules exist for a reason, but Roulette (Gail Bean) and Whisper (Psalms Salazar) insist on breaking them,” Annan told Digital Spy. “But I also think that Uncle Clifford is breaking a couple of her own rules as well to stay afloat, to keep the business afloat, and to find her own happiness. You know, she’s doing some things. Sometimes it’s like: ‘Wait, should you have done that? I don’t know. Listen, I had to do it in the moment.’”

The great Uncle Clifford once said, “Some of you bitches gone be maaddd… but thass life.” #PValley gone be back with that new new next Sunday on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/wZbQFnODiW — P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) July 17, 2022

Why didn’t ‘P-Valley’ air last week?

With the Starz series, the shows often take a one-week hiatus halfway into the season, so P-Valley being off for a week is not super shocking. Moreover, it could also give newcomers or people who are behind on the season the opportunity to catch up on the show.

Also, considering the intense subject matter of episode 206, “Savage” and Big Teak’s (John Clarence Stewart) death, the series could have simply been offering fans some breathing room.

We gave y’all some time to recover, but we back this SUNDAY to get the rest of them edges! #PValley pic.twitter.com/kkh1vHXBFL — P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) July 18, 2022

Here’s what we know about episode 207, ‘Jackson’

After a week-hiatus, P-Valley has returned with episode 207, which is titled “Jackson.” The official episode description reads, “Uncle Clifford wrestles with her future while opening the door to the past. Meanwhile, Mercedes struggles with the complexities of motherhood.”

From the looks of the trailer, it looks like we are in for another intense episode. In the footage, Uncle Clifford confronts Autumn (Elarica Johnson) about selling The Pynk. Also, with her deal with Coach and his wife dead, Mercedes (Brandee Evans) is trying to deal with Terrica and her unplanned pregnancy.

The episode also appears to give us some more insight into Uncle Clifford’s background. “So this season – in season 2 – you get to get more into that backstory, to see how this place was a cotton mill, and then it transformed into a juke joint, and then there was a passing of hands between Ernestine (Loretta Devine) and Uncle Clifford’s mother, Beulah, and then from Beulah to Uncle Clifford,” Annan told Digital Spy. “So there’s a gap shift that happened there, and that’s where we get called in, and you get more of the story and backstory of season 2.”