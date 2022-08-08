‘Pachinko’ Season 2: Everything We Know so Far – Where Will Sunja’s Family Story Head Next?

Apple TV+‘s Pachinko series resonated with global audiences thanks to its multigenerational Korean diaspora story. Based on the 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee, the eight-episode drama followed the story of Sunja (Kim Min-ha) from childhood into adulthood and the sacrifices she made to secure her future family. The story does not end as Pachinko Season 2 was greenlighted and will take place in a different time period.

‘Pachinko’ Season 2 will take place during World War 2

If fans thought Sunja’s family story was over after the first season, they were highly mistaken. According to Esquire, Apple TV+ announced Pachinko Season 2 is in the works and will continue the diaspora story. “Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” said showrunner Soo Hugh

The question is, where will the second season begin, and what is next for Sunja based on the events of the finale? According to Deadline, the second season will have more drama amid even more historical turmoil.

While the first season took place during the Japanese occupation of South Korea, Pachinko Season 2 will have a time jump. “We do get to World War II in Season 2,” explained Soo Hugh. The storylines from the first season did not exhaust all the book material. Fans can expect a lot more resonating storylines in the second season.

Since the last time fans saw Sunja, she will face problems as the war will make ingredients scarce and put her business at risk. She will again fight to provide for her family, but she will only get stronger.

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ Creator Reveals the 1 Scene That Convinced Him Gi-hun Wasn’t Evil

The second season will focus on Sunja’s second generation

Pachinko Season 2 will still catalog and venture into how Sunja’s growing story led to multi-generations of her family and their battles. The season will focus on the second generation of a young Mozasu and his older brother Noah. Fans see the heartache unfolding for Mazasu and Sunja as Noah takes his life as an adult.

But fans see Soloman’s (Jin Ha) continuing story as he strikes a deal with a powerful Japanese businessman. Ha explains his character’s story arc deviates from the book material. “I think we are seeing him question his preconceived notions of what success looked like when we meet him at the beginning of the season, and I’m rooting for him to find a healthier and less toxic idea of success,” explained Ha.

Pachinko Season 2 will also explore Kyunghee(Jung Eun-chae) and Sunja’s growing bond as sisters-in-laws as they go into business together. The second season will bring back leading actors Youn Yuh-jung, Kim, Ha, Jung, and more.

RELATED: ‘Pachinko’ Episode 6: Kim Min-ha Did Extensive Research About Labor for Birth Scene

‘Pachinko’ ended in heartache and perseverance for Sunja

The emotional diaspora story ends with Sunja pushing forward amid grief. As she, Baek Isak (Steve Sanghyun Noh), and their son assimilate into Japan, they face tragedy again. Sunja learns her husband was secretly part of a resistance movement giving hope to Koreans. Authorities learn of the group and take Baek Isak prisoner.

While Sunja hopes he will return, she is forced to face the firm reality that he may never come home. Faced with heartache, Sunja realizes there is no time to wallow and sets forth to provide for her family. Pachinko ends with Sunja finding her voice and selling kimchi at a local market outside the train station.

RELATED: ‘Pachinko’: What Is the Japanese Arcade Game Featured in the Apple TV+ Series?