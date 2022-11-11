The Palace Just Banned These Details About Kate Middleton From Being Shared Again

The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) is one of the most stylish and fashionable women in the world. She has consistently made best-dressed lists and is responsible for what’s known as “The Kate Effect,” which benefits designers whose clothing she wears as it quickly sells out after she’s seen in it. But a new Kensington Palace crackdown is going to change that.

Here’s more on the new ban and the one color the princess will not wear in public.

Kate Middleton visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The palace will no longer share information about Kate’s wardrobe

According to a report in Express, “Kensington Palace officials have begun refusing to give details on Kate’s outfits amid frustration that so much media coverage is focused on what she wears.

“Until recently, they always gave the Princess of Wales’ outfit details for every official engagement, except those such as visits to farms or gardens where she wore very casual clothes. But now they are routinely refusing to say unless it is a hugely glamorous occasion such as a film premiere or state event or overseas visit where she is deploying fashion diplomacy by wearing items designed in the host nation.”

This ban is odd considering that the palace has always shared these details in the past. Moreover, the fashion worn by royal ladies has garnered so much interest that it generates ticket sales to royal residences when certain pieces become part of exhibits. As for what the ban means for designers, well people will still be able to figure out which Kate is wearing after she’s photographed but the palace just won’t confirm the information.

Kate Middleton arrives at the BAFTA Brits To Watch event | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

1 of the biggest reasons so much focus has been on what the princess wears

There are several reasons why there’s so much focus on Kate’s attire. One is because of who she is and that’s nothing new as another Princess of Wales, her mother-in-law Princess Diana, got a ton of attention as well for what she wore and ultimately became a fashion icon.

Royal fans have seen Kate’s fashion choices change over the years and there’s been so much focus on that because she has begun dressing for her future role as queen consort.

“Kate Middleton’s style has undergone an evolution over the years since she first entered the spotlight as Prince William’s college girlfriend,” celebrity stylist Lalla Bronshtein previously told Express. “In preparing for her role as queen, I think her personal style has developed; she’s choosing more fashion-forward looks and becoming more experimental while consciously still dressing as becoming of a future queen.”

Kate Middleton attends the No Time To Die world premiere in London | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED: Princess Charlotte Dressed Just Like Her Mom Kate Middleton in Rare Video

The color we likely won’t ever see Kate wearing in public

Even though royal watchers won’t regularly get information about the princess’s fashion going forward, we can bet on something she likely won’t ever wear and that is the color orange. Kate’s worn just about every color several times yellow, blue, red, purple, green, you name it. But while she’s sported many different hues and shades since joining the royal family orange isn’t one of them.

Harper’s Bazaar Australia noted that she has never worn the color but she’s gotten close a few times. In 2013, she was photographed wearing peach, and another time she was pictured in a blood-orange coat. However, the latter number was more of a red tone.

So why doesn’t the princess wear orange? Color analyst Gabriella Winters of Chromology U.K. told Hello! that it may simply be because Kate knows what colors look best on her and orange just isn’t her favorite.

“I think the answer lies in DNA and Kate’s awareness of how certain colors [are] less flattering compared to other colors,” Winters opined. “People absorb and reflect the same colors differently depending on their unique biological makeup. When a color is placed adjacent to your face, it will reflect its wavelength onto you. Yellowish or greenish casts from too-warm colors are common, greyish or reddish casts from too-cool colors are also typical.”