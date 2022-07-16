Pamela Anderson Wore a White Bikini In Her Beach Wedding to Tommy Lee

There was a time when entertainment headlines covered the shocking antics of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Their relationship received renewed attention with the release of the Emmy-nominated Hulu series Pam & Tommy. The show focuses on the early years of their marriage, with particular interest paid to their very public sex tape and divorce proceedings. And the second episode gives a glimpse into Anderson and Lee’s beach wedding, during which the Baywatch star wore a white bikini.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee got married in 1995

Many Hollywood marriages make headlines for coming to a quick end, but Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee also drew attention for how quickly they rushed into a wedding. As Us Weekly reports, the pair first met in December 1994. Weeks later, they headed to Cancun and married just a few days into their trip. What followed was a whirlwind of gossip and tabloid coverage as things took a turn once they were back in California.

Later, their relationship grew scandalous as an (allegedly) stolen sex tape became the focus of the media storm. Eventually, the pair sought a divorce in 1998 amid domestic abuse charges against Lee. Before the split, they welcomed two sons.

It wasn’t the first marriage for Lee, who previously married (and divorced) model/actor Heather Locklear. After he and Anderson went their separate ways, he married Brittany Furlan in 2019, but not before he and Anderson gave their romance a second attempt from 2008 to 2010. As PopSugar reports, Lee and Anderson’s wedding. But she went on to marry Kid Rock, Rick Salomon (twice), Jon Peters, and Dan Hayhurst.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s wedding was on the beach

Canadian born actor Pamela Anderson and Greek born musicican Tommy Lee on the beach following their wedding, Cancun, Mexico, February 1995. (Photo by Getty Images)

According to Bustle, Anderson and Lee’s relationship moved very quickly from engagement to “I do.” Lee captured the details in the Mötley Crüe memoir, The Dirt. It includes memories of the moments leading up to the actual ceremony. “We gave blood, sniffed out a marriage license and were on the beach getting married before the day was over,” he wrote.

Given the beach setting and their unique relationship, Anderson and Lee’s wedding was anything but traditional. She wore a white bikini for the ceremony, while he wore shorts. And instead of rings, the pair opted for tattoos.

They got ink on the traditional ring fingers, but Lee also got tatted somewhere a bit more intimate. “I don’t know how that got out,” Anderson said, according to the New York Post, “There is a very select group of people who see his penis. But yes, [it] says ‘Pamela.'”

‘Pam & Tommy’ has renewed interest in the celebrity couple

When Hulu’s docuseries debuted, it had been decades since the infamous marriage had burned bright and then fizzled out. The show has certainly gotten people talking about the couple again.

It has even opened the door for a Netflix documentary produced by Lee and Anderson’s son, among others. This upcoming documentary promises to tell a more truthful (according to Anderson) tale built on private and intimate footage.

While the Hulu series has given fans plenty to talk about, it has also sparked sympathy for both Lee and Anderson. The well-acted portrayal of their drama makes for compelling TV. But it also depicts details of their lives that they’d probably rather not re-live. This is especially true for Anderson, who reportedly refuses to even watch a trailer for the Hulu show.

