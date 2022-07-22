The Pandemic Helped Former Beach Boy Al Jardine Dig up Old Work to Create Something New

Al Jardine is still working on music, finding a “couple of songs” during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that “caught [his] attention.” Here’s what we know about this Beach Boy and his current and future projects.

Al Jardine appeared on ‘Beach Boy’ songs ‘Sloop John B’ and ‘California Calling’

Jardine was one of the founding members of the surf rock group The Beach Boys, performing alongside Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, Brian Wilson, and Mike Love.

Jardine was one of the masterminds behind “Lady Lynda,” one of the songs off of the Beach Boys’ L.A. Sometimes, the Beach Boy releases solo music, including his full length studio album, A Postcard from California.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to Al Jardine rediscovering ‘Seaside Vibrations’

Of course, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic halted tours and live performances for many bands. Some artists even released COVID-inspired albums like Charli XCX’s How I’m Feeling Now. Jardine is no exception, sharing his experience with the pandemic and creating music.

“I did find a couple of songs in the ‘outbox’ you might say, that really caught my attention,” Jardine said during an interview with The New School Free Press. “One of them, I’m not sure what direction it’s going to take, but it’s got a soothing quality to it.”

Jardine described the song “Seaside Vibrations,” written by the Japanese artist Tube. The Beach Boy added his vocals to the track about 5-10 years ago.

“It was primarily in Japanese, but I sang the choruses in English with my sons, Matt and Adam,” he continued. “It went nowhere. I never heard from anyone. Spud, my media manager, and I rediscovered it… I heard it and said, ‘That’s a hit chorus!’ A ‘Beach Boy’ hit chorus, and all I have to do is write a song in English around it.”

Al Jardine is ‘determined’ to finish ‘Seaside Vibrations’

Describing the song as “buried treasure,” Jardine was still working on “Seaside Vibrations” as of February 2022. The artist shared that he’s “determined to finish it,” sharing that it gives off the feeling of sitting by the ocean.

“That’s what we all need right now,” Jardine said of the “peaceful” song. “It’s been tough! So yeah, it has spawned some new ideas. It won’t be a Beach Boys song, but I think I’ll be able to do it with—who knows, maybe Carnie and Wendy. I’ve got a tight little combo I can put together, the same group that did the Postcard album.”

“Seaside Vibrations” has yet to make its Spotify debut, although other COVID-19 creations are now available for listeners. On 2021, Jardine released two new songs on the streaming platform — “Waves of Love 2.0” and “Jenny Clover.”

Now, this artist appears on tour with Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and Chicago, making stops across the United States.

