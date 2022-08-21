Panic! At the Disco Artist Brendon Urie’s Net Worth

Brendon Urie is the artist behind Panic! At the Disco, releasing songs like “Death of a Bachelor,” “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time,” “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” and “High Hopes.” What is Urie’s net worth? Here’s what we know about this award-winning musician.

Panic! At the Disco is the solo project of Brendon Urie

Brendon Urie of Panic at the Disco at Rock In Rio Music Festival | Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

He’s just another LA Devotee. Urie is the multi-instrumentalist and vocalist behind Panic! At the Disco. Since debuting on the music scene, Panic! At the Disco earned two Grammy Award nominations, making a unique place in rock-pop music.

One of their most popular songs, “High Hopes,” holds over a billion plays on Spotify. “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” holds over 600 million Spotify plays. Although the band name implies “something more,” Panic! At the Disco is the solo project of Urie, where the artist has creative freedom.

Panic! At the Disco also partnered with Disney for their animated film Frozen 2. There, the band released their own version of “Into the Unknown,” which was featured during the credits sequence of the 2019 release. Urie was also a featured artist on Taylor Swift’s Lover, joining the singer on “Me.”

In 2022, this artist released the full-length album, Viva Las Vengeance, including songs “Middle Of a Breakup,” “Don’t Let The Light Go Out,” and “Local God.”

What is Brendon Urie’s net worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Urie has an estimated net worth of $12 million. This is mostly thanks to his work with Panic! At the Disco, which includes selling merchandise and physical copies of the album.

This band embarked on several world tours and also earn millions of streams on their original music. Aside from his work with the rock group, Urie starred in Broadway’s Kinky Boots as Charlie Price, taking his final bow in 2017.

Urie supports different philanthropic organizations, even creating the Highest Hopes Foundation in 2018. Through Highest Hopes, this artist allocates funds to other non-profits that work in human rights.

Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco will perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Along with BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, J Balvin, Anitta, and Marshmello with Khalid, Panic! At the Disco is scheduled to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The artist previously appeared at the award ceremony, snagging a trophy for “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” in 2006.

In 2022, Panic! At the Disco also embarks on the Viva Las Vengeance Tour, making stops in North America and Europe. Some opening acts for the artist include Beach Bunny and MARINA, with the tour stopping in New York City and Los Angeles.

To learn more, fans can visit the Panic! At the Disco website. Music by Panic! At the Disco is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

RELATED: Fall Out Boy vs. Panic! at the Disco: Whose Last Album Sold Better?