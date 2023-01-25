Panic! At the Disco Breaking Up so Brendon Urie Can Focus on Fatherhood

Panic! at the Disco held a special place in many fans’ hearts over the past two decades since they first burst on to the music scene in the mid-2000s. In January 2023, lead singer Brendon Urie announced that Panic! at the Disco would be disbanding after 19 years of performing. The decision comes as Urie turns his focus to his family and away from the spotlight.

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco | NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Panic! at the Disco members left over the years

Panic! at the Disco was founded in Las Vegas in 2004 with the original lineup consisting of Brendon Urie, Spencer Smith, Ryan Ross, and Brent Wilson. The group in this iteration released two hit albums beloved by fans: A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out and Pretty. Odd. A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out contained some of Panic! at the Disco’s calling cards such as “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” and “Lying Is the Most Fun a Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off,” while Pretty. Odd. was best known for songs like “Nine in the Afternoon.” In 2006, after the release of A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, Wilson announced his departure from the band, and was replaced by Jon Walker.

In 2009, Walker and Ross announced their departure from Panic! at the Disco. Dallon Weekes joined the band, making it a three-piece outfit along with Urie and Smith. The group returned in 2011 with the album Vices & Virtues, followed by the 2013 album Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!.

Brendon Urie announced that Panic! at the Disco is disbanding

In January 2023, Brendon Urie — the sole remaining member of Panic! at the Disco — took to Instagram to announce the end of the beloved band after 19 years.

“Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” Urie said. “We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard… Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

“That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! at The Disco will be no more,” he declared. “Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you.”

Panic! at the Disco will officially be disbanded after Urie wraps up the European leg of the Viva Las Vengeance tour in the spring.

Panic! At the Disco was a solo act for years

In the mid-2010s, Panic! at the Disco went from being a band with regular members to a solo project helmed by Urie. The Panic! at the Disco solo act released three more albums: Death of a Bachelor, Pray for the Wicked, and most recently, the 2022 album Viva Las Vengeance, recorded on a tape machine.