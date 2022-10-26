Paramore and Blink-182 to Headline Adjacent Festival — Here’s How To Get Tickets

Sea.Hear.Now might have a rival for New Jersey’s biggest music festival. In 2023, the Adjacent Festival is coming to Atlantic City, featuring artists Paramore, Blink-182, Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast, and more. Here’s how (and when) to purchase tickets.

Paramore, Blink-182, Bleachers, and more to perform at Atlantic City’s Adjacent Festival

Mike Riddleberger, Mikey Hart, and Jack Antonoff of Bleachers | Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty Images

A new music festival is coming to Atlantic City. Paramore headlines this music festival, with the group recently releasing “This Is Why” and appearing at When We Were Young and Austin City Limits. “All the Small Things” band Blink-182 also headlines the Adjacent Festival.

The lineup also includes Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, IDLES, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Beach Bunny, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, Phantom Planet, The Movielife, Wheatus, L.S. Dunes, The Linda Lindas, and more.

The all-ages event takes place on Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey over Memorial Day weekend (May 27 and 28, 2023). With Adjacent Festival kicking off music around noon each day, more information regarding set times will presumably be announced in the coming months.

How to purchase tickets for Adjacent Festival

Just days after the lineup was announced tickets will be available for purchase for the Adjacent Festival. A general admission ticket includes access to both festival days, also allowing access to water refill stations and “bars, concessions, official festival merch, and specialty items from craft vendors throughout the beach.”

Children under 2 years old are permitted for free with a ticketed adult. For “early birds,” the general admission tickets cost $249 plus fees, while the tier 1 pass is available for $359.

Those who purchase the $499 +fees “early bird” VIP Pit pass have access to the VIP standing-room pit, a dedicated VIP-only entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and a VIP-only cash bar.

There are other VIP levels, including the 2-Day VIP Boardwalk pass ($799 and fees) and 2-Day Super VIP ($1,199 and fees). For those traveling to the festival, beginning Oct. 27, there will be hotel packages available for purchase, offering options with General Admission to VIP tickets.

Tickets for the music festival can be purchased via Ticketmaster beginning Oct. 27. However, “Early Bird” pricing will only be available for a limited time. Attendees can learn more thanks to the festival’s official website.

New Jersey hosts other music festivals — including Shadow of the City

This wouldn’t be the only music festival hosted in New Jersey as Jack Antonoff curates the “Shadow of the City” Festival, hosted in Asbury Park’s Stone Pony. In 2021, that includes performances from Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast, and Beach Bunny — all of whom are scheduled to appear at 2023’s Adjacent Festival.

In 2022, Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival featured Stevie Nicks and Green Day are headlining artists, while the Barefoot Country Music Festival appeared in Wildwood.

