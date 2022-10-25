Paramore Performed ‘All I Wanted’ Live for the Very First Time — Here’s What Fans Are Saying

All Paramore fans wanted was Hayley Williams’ live “All I Wanted” vocals. Paramore fans reacted to the live version of “All I Wanted” — a Brand New Eyes song performed live for the first time at Las Vegas’ 2022 When We Were Young Festival.

Paramore performed ‘All I Wanted’ live at When We Were Young Festival

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival | Josh Brasted/WireImage via Getty Images

With years of performing as a band, Paramore gave the onstage treatment to most Brand New Eyes tracks. As of October 2022, that includes “All I Wanted,” which, until now, had never been performed live.

In 2022, the “Misery Business” band headlined Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival, including “All I Wanted” in the setlist — in addition to “Still Into You,” “That’s What You Get” and other hit songs. As a result, some attendees and fans took to social media, sharing their excitement at this “special” addition to the performance.

Paramore fans react to the live version of ‘All I Wanted’

“My girlfriend was there and texted me a video afterward,” one Reddit user said. “I heard the first few opening notes and it didn’t even register in my brain as a possibility. and then she started singing and I was like WAIT. and frantically started texting her DO YOU KNOW THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THIS.”

“Mannn, I do not understand why the festival didn’t do a paid live stream at least for the main acts,” another Reddit user noted. “While I’m very thankful for the gracious person that live streamed from their phone… I was like this is ridiculous lol I know a lot of us would’ve gladly paid to watch. Other than that…..WHAT A FANTASTIC PERFORMANCE.”

Other music festivals live-streamed sets for fans who can’t physically attend. That includes Lollapalooza Chicago, which partnered with Hulu to highlight J-Hope’s headlining performance. Paramore fans even watched the band’s set at Austin City Limits just days ahead of When We Were Young.

Fans posted videos of Paramore performing ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time

Even fans who didn’t see the performance in Las Vegas saw videos as they popped up online. One YouTube video earned over 40 thousand views, with dozens of comments commending Williams on her vocals.

“She definitely worked hard to pull those vocals and since this song was finally played live, I can die in peace,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “We all knew she’s capable of singing this song live but it’s completely understandable that she was scared. It’s even more impactful than the studio version.”

Paramore will also headline next week’s When We Were Young Festival, also hosting concerts ahead of their album’s premiere. “This Is Why” is now available on most major streaming platforms.

