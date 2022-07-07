Park Eun-bin’s Best Known K-Dramas Besides ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’

South Korean actor Park Eun-bin is experiencing sky-rocketing fame thanks to her new Netflix K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She stars as a passionate lawyer on the autism spectrum, Woo Young-woo. Before her praised role, Park gained fame for another hit K-drama that defied a few K-drama rules.

‘Secret Door’ K-drama starred Park Eun-bin as a crown princess

Park started her career as a child actor, appearing in various onscreen roles. One of her claims to fame is the 2014 historical mystery K-drama Secret Door. The drama told a complex and tension-filled story between a king and his son during the Joseon era. Taxi Driver star Lee Je-hoon starred as Crown Prince Sado.

King Yeongjo (Han Suk-kyu) and his son, Yi Sun (Lee), do not see eye to eye. The King wants to strengthen his political power, while his kind-hearted son wants an equal and free nation. Park starred in the K-drama as Lady Hyegyeong, the future wife and love interest of Prince Sado.

Secret Door is available to stream on Viki.

The actor starred in one of K-drama’s best ‘Slice of Life’ stories ‘Hello, My Twenties!’

In K-drama, the “Slice of Life” genre encompasses heartfelt stories of what it means to go through life, friendships, romances, and more. In 2016, Park Eun-bin starred as a main cast member in the K-drama Hello, My Twenties! about a group of young women living together.

The five female characters live together in a sharehouse called “Belle Epoque.” Together they go through the woes of what it means to be a woman in her 20s. The chaos of finding love, looking for a career, beauty, and many social issues adults their age would face in the real world.

Park starred as Song Ji-won for both seasons of Hello, My Twenties! Ji-won is 22 years old and an aspiring journalist. But the kind and quirky woman has a bizarre claim to fame. She sees ghosts.

Hello, My Twenties! is available to stream on Netflix.

‘Judge vs. Judge’ tells the story of a lawyer trying to prove someone’s innocence

Legal K-dramas are a riveting genre that fans cannot get enough of. Park Eun-bin played the leading role in the 2017 K-drama Judge vs. Judge. Her character, Lee Jung-joo, is a passionate and fiery lawyer with a plan. Her brother was arrested for sexual assault and murder but died in the process of trying to prove his innocence.

After losing her parents at a young age and now her brother, she vows to find the people responsible for framing him. By her side is Judge Sa Ui-hyun (Yeon Woo-jin). He is diligent and poised when looking for a guilty verdict that follows the rules of the law.

Judge vs. Judge is available to stream on Viki.

‘The Ghost Detective’ K-drama stars Park Eun-bin as an assistant to a supernatural detective

Nothing goes hand in hand better than a mystery K-drama and the inexplicable supernatural. Park starred alongside Choi Daniel in the 2018 crime-horror drama The Ghost Detective. The K-drama focuses on the circumstances of death beyond the physical world.

Detective Lee Da-il (Choi) hunts ghosts and shows his tenacity and skill with cases that interest him. When he takes on his assistant, Jung Yeo-wool’s case, he is thrust into turmoil. Yeo-wool’s younger sister dies a tragic yet inexplicable death. While investigating cases, the characters meet a lady in red called Sunwoo Hye (Lee Ji-ah). There is a mystery to her that needs to be uncovered.

The Ghost Detective is available to stream on Viki.

‘The King’s Affection’ is a gender-bending K-drama that thrust Park Eun-bin to fame

One of 2021’s most talked-about K-dramas was Netflix and KBS’s The Kings’ Affection. The storyline enthralled fans as the female lead, Park, played the role of Crown Prince Lee Hwi / Dam-i. In a gender-bending story, the female character is forced to live her life as her twin brother.

The story begins when the King’s consort gives birth to female and male twins. But the birth is foreboding regarding political power and demands the female baby to be killed. Instead, the consort smuggles her away to safety. Years later, the Crown Prince unknowingly meets his twin sister.

Through a case of mistaken identity, the Crown Prince is killed. Their mother has Dam-i pretend to be her brother to save all of them and grows up as a male hiding a dangerous secret. Now close to becoming King, Dam-i’s secret is in jeopardy when she starts to fall in love with her teacher, Jung Ji-woo (Rowoon).

Amid a complex romance, some wish to control palace politics at their whim, with the Prince as their target.

The Kings’ Affection is available on Netflix.

