Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95

Acting legend Pat Carroll has died at the age of 95. Most known for her role as Ursula in the 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid, Carroll made her mark in the entertainment industry thanks to her credits in film, TV, and theater.

Pat Carroll died on July 30

According to a report by Deadline, Carroll “died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia.”

Carroll was born in Louisiana on May 5, 1927. After her family moved to Los Angeles when she was only five years old, she started acting in local theater productions.

She began acting professionally in 1947, appearing in films, theater productions, and TV shows. On TV, Carroll specialized in sketch comedy, and decades into her career she began to take on voiceover roles in TV and film.

In 1989, Carroll played Ursula in the Disney animated film The Little Mermaid, performing the iconic villain track “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

Pat Carroll won multiple awards in her career

Throughout her career, Carroll received an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, and a Drama Desk Award. She was also nominated for a Tony Award.

Carroll received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in 1957 for the sketch comedy show Caesar’s Hour. In 1958, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Continuing Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Dramatic or Comedy Series for her work on the show.

In 1955, Carroll made her Broadway debut in a production of Catch a Star! She went on to receive a Tony Award nomination in 1956 for her work on the musical.

Carroll starred in a one-woman show about Gertrude Stein in 1979 called Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein. This earned her a Drama Desk Award.

For the recorded version of Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Carroll won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama.

Pat Carroll is known for voicing ‘Ursula’ in ‘The Little Mermaid’

In 1989, Walt Disney Pictures released the animated musical film The Little Mermaid. Jodi Benson voiced the movie’s protagonist Ariel, and Carroll voiced the film’s villain Ursula.

The movie became an instant classic thanks to its success, launching an animated sequel, a Broadway production, and an upcoming live-action film.

Thanks to her cherished portrayal as Ursula, Carroll went on to voice the character in multiple video games and Disney TV series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

