Patrick Dempsey Responds to Rumor He’s Reuniting With ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo on the Screen

There was a rumor that Grey’s Anatomy co-stars were reuniting. Patrick Dempsey answered if he was planning to work with Ellen Pompeo again.

Ellen Pompeo won’t be in the rest of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19

After 18 seasons, Pompeo decided to pursue other roles. She was in eight episodes of season 19 and left to be in a Hulu limited series.

Season 19 showed Meredith searching for a better school for Zola (Aniela Gumbs). Zola finally picked a school in Boston, which is great because Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) offered to fund Meredith’s research into Alzheimer’s.

Pompeo gave a message to her fans about her exit and the future of Meredith on Instagram. “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons! Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE,” she wrote in the caption of a picture of herself wearing a yellow sweater.

Patrick Dempsey says there’s currently no plan to work with Ellen Pompeo

Dempsey left Grey’s Anatomy in season 2015. He recently returned in 2021, which is surprising since Derek died.

The actor addressed a rumor that he was working with Pompeo again since she is cutting back on her role as Meredith Grey. “I saw that too,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I think it’s just probably because the show is on. . . and of course she’s made an announcement, I think, about leaving the show or she’s not on this season. It just is a real testament to the fans that they want to see that couple still together and what an impact it is.”

“But no,” he clarified. “I haven’t read anything, I haven’t seen anything, and I haven’t talked to her about it.”

What’s next for Ellen Pompeo?

So if Pompeo isn’t working with Dempsey again, what is she doing? According to IMDb, she’s in an “untitled Orphan project.”

The synopsis reads, “A Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is little girl with dwarfism. As they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, falling into a battle fought in the tabloids, the courtroom and ultimately their marriage.”

Currently, the only other person tied to the cast is Imogen Faith Reid, who will play Natalia. Fans will have to wait to learn more about the series.

