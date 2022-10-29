Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, Babymoon Ahead of Baby No 2

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are about to become parents of baby number two. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife — who have a 20-month-old daughter named Sterling Skye — announced in June that they are expecting a baby boy. Ahead of his arrival, the couple enjoyed a brief babymoon during the Chief’s bye week.

Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye, and Patrick Mahomes | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes babymoon at the beach

Mahomes recently got a short break from the current NFL season, and he took the opportunity to spend some quality time with his wife and daughter. The trio spent their “last trip as a family of 3” at the beach, and Matthews shared some snaps on her Instagram Story.

In one pic, the Chiefs QB is walking on the sand while holding his little girl. In a second photo, the father and daughter are looking out at the ocean. On top Matthews wrote, “My whole heart ?.”

The day before Matthews shared the photos, she and Sterling attended the Chiefs away game against the 49ers in San Francisco. The mother and daughter wore matching black shirts with “Mahomes” in white print, and Matthews posted four pre-game photos.

“Game Days with my girl❤️? #chiefskingdom,” she wrote in the caption.

Baby Mahomes is due in early 2023

Mahomes and Matthews have not revealed a due date, but photos from their gender reveal party indicate a baby boy will be joining the family in early 2023. The couple announced they were expecting again just two months after they tied the knot in Hawaii.

Mahomes told People magazine that being a dad has “been awesome” and he was “blessed to have a really, really good first baby.”

“Brittany has helped out a ton — being a champion mom — and so it’s been a lot of fun,” Mahomes said. “To be able to come home every single day, and see her and how energized she is, and how she’s changing and growing already. I’m just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it.”

Brittany Mahomes had a jungle-themed baby shower before her babymoon with Patrick Mahomes

Before Mahomes, Matthews, and baby Sterling took some time out at the beach, Matthews enjoyed a jungle-themed baby shower. She shared some photos on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Hey baby boy, we are ready for you.”

In the pics, Matthews wore a sheer maxi dress that showed off her baby bump. While Sterling wore overalls with the words “big sister” on the front. “All your friends & family being together just fills the heart so full,” Brittany wrote in her Stories.

Mahomes says that fatherhood has definitely changed him for the better because “nothing’s like having a kid” that you’re trying to take care of.

“It truly is an amazing feeling to know I get to go to work every single day for something and then get to come home and enjoy the time I get with them,” Mahomes said.

As for influencing his two kids in sports, the 27-year-old says he will do the same thing as his parents did and “stay out of the way and let it be about them.” He says the best thing will be to help teach them fundamentals, but not pressure them to do anything. The Super Bowl MVP believes that the approach his parents took is why he’s in the position he’s in today.

