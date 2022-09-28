Patrick Mahomes Approves of Rihanna as the Super Bowl Halftime Performer but Doesn’t Want to See Her Show Live

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows a thing or two about Super Bowls. After all, he’s won one in which he was the game’s MVP and played in another the following year.

Now he’s talking about the Super Bowl Halftime Show and giving his approval to Rihanna who will be performing. However, Mahomes said he doesn’t want to see her performance live and would rather watch it at a later date. Here’s why.

(L): Patrick Mahomes seen after a game against the Indianapolis Colts | Michael Hickey/Getty Images, (R): Rihanna attends the second press day for Savage X Fenty Show | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

Mahomes is pleased Rihanna will be performing but doesn’t want to see the show live

During his weekly guest spot on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio show The Drive in Kansas City, the conversation turned to the news recently announced that Rihanna will headline The Apple Music Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

Mahomes revealed that both he and his wife, Brittany, are big fans telling the host: “Rihanna has a lot of bangers. Brittany was pretty hyped about [her performing]. She’s a legend.”

Even though Mahomes gave the thumbs up for RiRi being this year’s performer, he admitted that he’d rather not watch the halftime show live along with millions of other people tuning in around the globe. That’s because he wants to be playing in the big game and hopes to be in the locker room at halftime focusing on how his team can win.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVI | Rob Carr/Getty Images

“Hopefully we can be in the game and record it and watch it afterwards,” Mahomes said.

He was then asked if he ever met the “Umbrella” hitmaker.

“I have not met Rihanna,” he replied, before adding, “She’s one of the greatest to do it.”

Rihanna will sing at this year’s show but it wasn’t the first time she was asked to perform

On Sept. 25, Rihanna took to social media to share the big news with her fans by tweeting just a period with a photo of her holding up a football.

Fans responded with excitement about the Barbadian singer and Fenty designer taking the stage on Feb. 12. However, not too many people are aware that this is the second time she was asked to do the show because she turned it down once before.

“I couldn’t dare do that,” she told Vogue in 2019. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Nowadays though Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which is RiRi’s label, does the production of the halftime shows.

RELATED: Rihanna Reveals Her Biggest Regret About Wearing the Naked Swarovski Dress