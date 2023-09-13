Angela Levin questioned the validity and authenticity of the Duchess of Sussex's speech at the Invictus Games event.

After rumors Meghan Markle would not join Prince Harry for the Invictus Games in Germany, she made a surprise appearance at the event’s Family & Friends party. In a speech, she discussed why she arrived three days after the Invictus Games began, leading one royal author to call her “patronizing.”

Meghan Markle explained her late arrival to veterans and their families

Three days into the Invictus Games, Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry to address 1,600 competitors, friends, and family at the event in Dusseldorf, having traveled from the Sussexes’ family home in California. Meghan cited family obligations as the reason for her late arrival.

Per Hello!, Meghan said, “It is so special to be here. I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party.”

“Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

“Getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you,” Meghan concluded.

However, royal author Angela Levin isn’t convinced with Meghan’s explanation, calling her “patronizing” during an appearance on Sky News Australia. “You know, she’s saying she’s so sorry she’s late. But she had to get some milkshakes for her children and take the older one to school; it’s so patronizing,” she began.

“To assume that everybody is so stupid that they know she could be three days late because she wanted to take the older child to school is nonsense. We’re not that stupid, thank you,” Levin concluded.

Royal author Angela Levin questioned the sincerity of Meghan Markle’s speech

Author Angela Levin, who accompanied Prince Harry on many of his engagements and had exclusive access to him at Kensington Palace, questioned the sincerity of Meghan Markle’s speech at the Invictus Games event. Levin wrote the book Harry: A Biography of a Prince.

Levin noted Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet did not travel with the couple to Dusseldorf. They remained at home, in the care of others, while their parents participated in the Invictus Games events.

“Don’t think for a second she doesn’t have a lot of help there [at the couple’s Montecito, CA home], Levin claims. “[Meghan’s] not the sort of woman, and I don’t blame her for this, who wants to look after children all day long. She wants to promote herself.”

Meghan Markle reportedly poising herself to be a ‘global influencer’

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, and Meghan Markle pose together at the Beyoncé concert in 2023 | Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Angela Levin believes Meghan Markle plans to rebrand herself as a “global influencer” and create a business identity separate from Prince Harry. In turn, Levin claims the Duke of Sussex is “going to be the type of person who will be looking after people and caring for them.”

However, while the couple appears to be going in different directions professionally, Levin believes they will remain together personally. But she claims conflicting reports regarding their relationship can be hard to decipher.

“One minute they’re together; one minute they’re not,” she claims. “They’re supposed to be looking at different houses in a different part of Los Angeles.”

Levin continued that the switch appears to align with Meghan’s desire to rebrand herself. She says a move closer to LA could position Meghan publicly more than if she remains in Montecito, where she and Harry reside with their two children.

The author speculates that the move would place the couple “where there is more action and all the stars are. But Harry doesn’t like it one bit.” Levin believes Meghan may get her place near LA, leaving Harry alone in Montecito.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014. He was inspired to launch the Paralympic-style sports tournament after attending the 2013 Warrior Games in the U.S.



