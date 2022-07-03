Patsy Cline Walked Loretta Lynn Through Shaving Her Legs the First Time

When country music legends Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline first met and became friends, Lynn had never shaved her legs. So, Cline walked her through shaving and even gave her a razor to take home in the end. But what did she do to make Lynn mad before all that?

(L) Patsy Cline | GAB Archive/Redferns (R) Loretta Lynn | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Patsy Cline made Loretta Lynn mad when she laughed at her for not shaving

After Lynn and Cline met in 1961, they became best friends. Cline would ask Lynn to her house for dinner and sometimes invite her to try on and take things from her closet. And Lynn credited Cline with teaching her many things, including how to dress like a star.

Lynn recalled one of those visits in her memoir Me & Patsy Kickin Up Dust. She had undressed to a slip while trying on clothes, and Cline noticed her unshaved legs. “Loretta, honey!” she cried. “You need to shave your legs!”

The remark confused Lynn, who asked her friend, “Shave my legs? Why?”

That’s when Cline started laughing. “… Which by the way makes me so mad,” Lynn noted. “I hate when people laugh at me.”

She told Cline, “I don’t know what you think is so funny, Patsy. My mommy said the Good Lord gave us all the hair on our body.”

According to Lynn, that only made Cline laugh even harder. Both were in their late twenties, and Cline was tickled to learn her friend had never shaved before.

Soon, Cline stopped laughing and took Lynn by the arm. “Come on, Little Gal,” she told her. “I am going to show you how to have the smoothest legs in Nashville, Tennessee.”

Patsy Cline ‘walked Loretta Lynn through’ her first time shaving her legs

Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn only knew each other a short time before Cline’s death at the age of 30, but the friendship formed between two trailblazers of country music is enough to fill a book. https://t.co/DGnoczNjDq pic.twitter.com/sVEdaTLCjU — KATV News (@KATVNews) April 9, 2020

After Cline led Lynn to her bathroom, she filled the bathtub, and they sat side by side. “Patsy walked me through shaving my legs for the very first time,” Lynn wrote in her memoir. The moment with her late friend was one she would cherish forever.

“It was so special,” she added, “like sisters would do, I guess. I never had another woman care like that, one who wanted to teach me things.”

And Cline did more than teach — she gave her a razor to take home on her way out of her house that day.

Loretta Lynn hid Patsy Cline’s razor from her husband

Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) is pictured here with her husband, Mooney, and her daughters Patsy and Peggy on the porch of their antebellum home in Hurricane Mills, TN c.1970. #TBT pic.twitter.com/i3bFKRlqCO — Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) May 23, 2019

Lynn was grateful for the gift from her friend, but she didn’t think her husband would appreciate it. “I knew [he] wouldn’t like me shaving, so when I got home, I hid that razor.”

She thought it could be a “one-time deal” – just something she did while having fun with a friend. “Dang Patsy, she did not tell me once you shave your legs you have to keep it up,” she added.

When her husband found out, he was mad for weeks. “[He] could be really hateful sometimes, I tell you what,” Lynn concluded. But it didn’t stop her from doing what she wanted.

“I did catch [Patsy] one day looking at my legs, just to make sure,” she shared, adding she had shaved. And as for the razor Cline gave her, she said she kept it and put it in her museum – just like the underwear they both wore.

RELATED: Patsy Cline Stopped a Plan to Keep Loretta Lynn off the Grand Ole Opry by Crashing a Meeting