Patti LaBelle on Beef With Diana Ross & The Supremes: ‘They Were Biting My Style’

Patti LaBelle has had quite a career, and it hasn’t come without its challenges. The legend has encountered many issues as a successful woman in the music business during her heyday, including beefing with other singers. One of her biggest rivals was Diana Ross. LaBelle says their drama began when Ross started copying her stage costumes.

Patti LaBelle says her issues with Diana Ross began over stage costumes

In an interview with Drink Champs, LaBelle explained that their initial beef was silly, but for her, it was a matter of principle. According to LaBelle, when performing alongside other groups back in the day at the Apollo Theater, her group wasn’t making any real money.

The money LaBelle says she made, she gambled away and used for food. Her problems with Ross began after she says the “I’m Coming Out” singer began stealing her on-stage looks. LaBelle explained:

People used to come to the Apollo all the time and sell hot clothes like Gucci and all of that stuff, and it was worth thousands – I brought all the clothes – so I had moments with The Supremes at the show. We [LaBelle] would go to Walmart or Walgreens or one of those cheap stores and buy outfits. And the next day after we wore them, The Supremes had on the same gold things. They were biting my style, biting big. I said, ‘Girl, we ain’t got no money. It’s the only outfit we have.’ And so we both have on the same outfits, but it was after they saw ours and somebody went to buy it.

Diana Ross stole a member from Patti LaBelle’s group and caused further issues

LaBelle admits she was no fan of Ross after the wardrobe debacle. But things worsened when a member of her group left to be part of The Supremes. LaBelle learned just moments before a major performance, explaining:

[The group] was Sarah Dash, Nona Hendryx, Cindy Birdsong, and Patti LaBelle. We were in Cleaveland, ready to go on stage, and there were only three Patti LaBelle members. Cindy Birdsong had gone to take Florence Ballard’s place with The Supremes. They had been rehearsing her for months. And that night, she left us. She left us to go with The Supremes, she jumped shift big time.

LaBelle says she didn’t hold on to the grudge against her former bandmate for long because she knew The Supremes had better earning potential. But, she didn’t respect the way things were done. Birdsong’s time in The Supreme didn’t last long as Ross left the group for a solo career.

The two legends are now friends

With so much tension, LaBelle admits she and Ross remained on bad terms for years. But a chance encounter at Oprah Winfrey’s Legend Ball changed everything. The two singers were seated at the same table, and LaBelle felt it would be a good opportunity to burry the hatchet. Since then, they’ve remained friendly.

