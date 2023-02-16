Paul McCartney Is Always Learning — ‘I Find Life is an Education’

Paul McCartney learned about electronic music and even The Tibetan Book Of The Dead. During one interview, The Beatles member shared that his life became “an education.” Here’s what we learned about this Beatle and his experience learning outside the classroom.

Where did Paul McCartney go to school?

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney records the Lennon-McCartney composition ‘Thingumybob’ with the Black Dyke Mills Band | Tony Evans/Timelapse Library Ltd./Getty Images

He’s a chart-topping songwriter and, reportedly, was a good student. According to IMDb, 11-year-old McCartney was one of four students who passed an exam, known as “the scholarship,” in Liverpool, earning a seat at the Liverpool Institute for Boys.

He studied there for about 7 years, with the website reporting he earned an “A level” in both English and Art. Around this time, McCartney began writing music with John Lennon, forming the Quarrymen and adding George Harrison to their roster.

Eventually, they changed the band name to the Beatles and swapped their drummer for Ringo Starr. The rest is history.

According to Education Effects, McCartney did graduate high school. He was, allegedly the only Beatles member to do so. However, the UK’s education is somewhat different from the United States. The Fab Four each passed their “O Levels” which is the minimum education requirement.

Paul McCartney described life as ‘an education’

With the Beatles, the “Fab Four” traveled to the United States, sparking “Beatlemania” and performing in other countries. Harrison became very interested in transcendental meditation, while Lennon often advocated for peace alongside his second wife, Yoko Ono.

McCartney continued to write and record originals, exploring new forms of electronic music. During a 1966 interview, McCartney said he found that life is “an education.”

“I go to plays and I am interested in the arts, but it’s only because I keep my eyes open and I see what’s going on around me,” he said (via Beatles Interviews). “Anyone can learn if they look. I mean, nowadays I’m interested in the electronic music of people like Berlo and Stockhaussen, who’s great.”

How learning impacted Paul McCartney’s songwriting (and the Beatles’ discography)

The songwriter added learning “opens your eyes and ears.” Those creative changes were even implemented in the Beatles’ music, including “Tomorrow Never Knows.” The track features electronic effects “worked out” by McCartney and words from the Tibetan Book Of The Dead.

“We did it because, I for one, am sick of doing sounds that people can claim to have heard before,” McCartney noted in the same interview. “Anyway, we played it to the Stones and the Who, and they visibly sat up and were interested.”

Now included on Revolver, “Tomorrow Never Knows” earned over 30 million Spotify plays, with psychedelic-inspired lyrics about turning off your mind and listening “to the color of your dream.”

Eventually, McCartney branched out as a solo musician, with the Beatles disbanding in 1970. Now, his music is available on most major streaming platforms.