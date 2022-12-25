Paul McCartney Answers If He’ll Ever Release His Secret Christmas Album

Many Paul McCartney fans know he has a secret Christmas album that he only plays for his family during the holidays. While fans can listen to “Wonderful Christmastime” on repeat, many want to know what the hidden album sounds like. He hasn’t released it yet, but he appears to be more open to letting fans hear the album he has kept private all these years.

Paul McCartney has a secret Christmas album he recorded for his family

In an interview for his website, Paulmccartney.com, Paul McCartney discussed the many Christmas traditions he has. One tradition he shares with his family is a unique album he recorded filled with instrumental versions of classic holiday tunes. Every year he takes the CD out and plays it to fill his home with holiday joy while doing other activities. However, the album is meant only for his family.

“When the kids were little, I suddenly thought there wasn’t the ideal Christmas record, in my opinion,” McCartney said. “There’s some great Christmas records like the Phil Spector one and Nat King Cole and Bing Crosby on the old standards, but I just wanted an instrumental of all the tunes. So, I ended up recording one for the family in my studio. And Eddie Klein, my engineer at the time, helped me. I now have this album I pull out every year, and it’s a bit of fun for the kids when we’re carving the veggie roast. I’ll stick it on, and it means Christmas is here. It’s quite a cute little record, actually! But it’s just for the family.”

McCartney says fans may one day be able to hear his secret Christmas album

During the interview, it was mentioned that many McCartney fans would like to hear this album. While the “Let it Be” singer remains hesitant about releasing it, he believes it is “good enough” for audiences to hear. He also says he’s thought about releasing it for charity.

“I’ve often thought it’s good enough if people would like it released, and I’ve thought I could do it for charity or something, but never really felt strongly enough to make a decision,” McCartney shared. “It’s just a family record, and I’ll pull it out again this Christmas.”

McCartney listens to the record while ‘carving the roast’

Another tradition Macca has for the holiday is carving the roast. This is a newer tradition for the rock star as he used to carve a turkey but now carves a veggie roast after many years of being a vegetarian. Carving the roast is the perfect time for Paul McCartney to turn on the family Christmas album.

“My main job is to carve the roast,” McCartney explained. “That was one of the things I liked when we became veggie years ago. I said it would be nice for me to able to do what I thought of as the traditional ‘dad’ job, so that’s the carving of the turkey in the old days, and now it’s the carving of the veggie roast. I normally do that – unless someone gets in there first, and I get miffed! Steady on!”

“So yeah, I put on the Christmas record, carve the roast, and then we do all the normal Christmas things,” he added. “Christmas crackers and reading out all the terrible jokes and trying to really be happy with the little gift that comes inside, which is something you’re never going to use or keep. This is the spirit of Christmas! We mainly do all the stuff that everyone else does at Christmas time.”