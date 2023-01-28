Why Paul McCartney Once Called Himself the ‘Instigator’ of The Beatles

Many bands are led by iconic lead singers, such as Freddie Mercury for Queen or Mick Jagger for The Rolling Stones. However, The Beatles were unique because they didn’t have an official leader. While John Lennon and Paul McCartney were responsible for most of The Beatles’ songs, George Harrison and Ringo Starr still made significant contributions. However, McCartney believed he was the “instigator” of The Beatles.

In an interview with The New York Times, McCartney reflected on the passing of George Harrison and the memories he had with the “Somebody” singer. One memory shared was when he hitchhiked with Harrison before The Beatles formed. He later got Lennon to join in during his “hitchhiking burst.”

“I often think of George because he was my little buddy,” McCartney said. “I was thinking the other day of my hitchhiking bursts. This was before the Beatles. I suddenly was keen on hitchhiking, so I sold this idea to George and then John.”

After their hitchhiking adventures, McCartney believed he was the “instigator” for The Beatles because nobody else suggested any ideas or activities except for him.

“We did that, and then I also hitchhiked with John,” he added. “He and I got as far as Paris. What I was thinking about was — it’s interesting how I was the instigator. Neither of them came to me and said, ‘Should we go hitchhiking?’ It was me, like, ‘I’ve got this great idea.’”

McCartney was often the first person to suggest making a new album or song

His instigating tendencies followed him into the recording studio as Paul McCartney said he often got The Beatles to work. He would be the one that would tell the group to work on a new album, and he doesn’t remember Harrison, Lennon, or Starr taking the same initiative.

“​​My theory is that attitude followed us into our recording career. Everyone was hanging out in the sticks, and I used to ring them up and say, ‘Guys, it’s time for an album.’ Then we’d all come in, and they’d all be grumbling. ‘He’s making us work.’ We used to laugh about it. So the same way I instigated the hitchhiking holidays, I would put forward ideas like, ‘It’s time to make an album.’ I don’t remember Ringo, George, or John ever ringing me up and saying that.”

McCartney still thought Lennon was the ‘Elvis’ of The Beatles

While Paul McCartney supposedly was the one who kept The Beatles in line, he still believed John Lennon was the star of the group. In You Never Give Me Your Money by author Peter Doggett, the “Hey Jude” singer referred to him as the “Elvis” of the group and said he “idolized” him.

“I always idolized him,” McCartney admitted. “We always did, the group. I don’t know if the others will tell you that, but he was our idol. He was like our own little Elvis, always someone for us to look up to.”