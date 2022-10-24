Paul McCartney Says He Didn’t ‘Really Mean’ 1 Line in His John Lennon Tribute ‘Here Today’

Paul McCartney’s song “Here Today” is a tribute to his late friend and former bandmate John Lennon. The former Beatle wrote many meaningful lines in the song that expressed emotions he wanted to share with Lennon if he were still here. However, Paul McCartney said he didn’t mean one lyric featured in “Here Today.”

Paul McCartney wrote ‘Here Today’ about John Lennon

Paul McCartney and John Lennon | GAB Archive/Redferns

The Beatles formed in 1960, but Paul McCartney and John Lennon met in 1957. They became friends quickly and remained friends throughout their time with The Beatles. The band split in 1970, following tensions between the bandmates, including Lennon and McCartney.

Fortunately, the two were able to reconcile before Lennon’s assassination in 1980. To honor his friend, McCartney wrote “Here Today,” debuting in 1982 on his album Tug of War. The song was dedicated to Lennon and was written as a conversation between the two friends. Several of the lyrics were things McCartney wished he could have told Lennon before he died.

Paul McCartney says he didn’t ‘really mean’ one line in the song

“Here Today” is filled with meaningful, heartbreaking lyrics that expressed how McCartney feels about Lennon. In an interview with BBC, McCartney says there is one line in the song that he didn’t mean. The lyric calls into question how close the two were while Lennon was alive.

“There’s one line in the lyric I don’t really mean,” McCartney said. “‘Well knowing you/ You’d probably laugh/ And say that we were worlds apart.’ I’m playing to the more cynical side of John, but I don’t think it’s true that we were so distant.”

McCartney does say that the two remained close even after The Beatle broke up. The former Beatle regrets that he couldn’t tell Lennon his genuine emotions, and used this song to express his admiration for his friend.

“There’s a longing in the lines if you were here today, and I’m holding back the tears no more because it was very emotional writing this song,” he explained. “I was just sitting there in this little bare room thinking of John and realizing I’d lost him. And it was a powerful loss. So, to have a conversation with him in a song was some form of solace. Somehow, I was with him again. And if I say, I really loved you…which I never would have said to him. “

McCartney can get emotional while performing the song live

McCartney has written songs about his mother and his late wife, Linda. However, the British artist says “Here Today” is the one song that can make him emotional while performing. In an interview with Esquire, McCartney said he sometimes sees people in the audience crying while performing this song, which can catch him off guard.

“If I ever spot anyone crying during ‘Here Today’, that can set me off,” McCartney admitted. “I mean, on one level it’s only a song and on another it’s a very emotional thing for me. And when I see some girl totally reduced to tears and looking at me singing it catches me by surprise.”

McCartney still performs the song now and often dedicates parts of his concerts to Lennon’s memory.

