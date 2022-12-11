Why Paul McCartney Still Enjoys Taking the Bus — ‘I Find it Very Grounding’

Many celebrities find it difficult to be one with the public since they’re so recognizable. Paul McCartney is someone who could be recognized by anybody worldwide. However, McCartney still tries to live as normally as possible and isn’t afraid to take the bus, even if he is surrounded by fans.

Paul McCartney doesn’t like taking photos when out in public

Many celebrities have their own methods of avoiding fans when in public. After almost 60 years of being an iconic music figure, McCartney is more direct with his fans, telling them that he doesn’t want to take photos or give out his autograph. However, he doesn’t mind chatting with fans as it feels like a regular interaction.

“I’m one of those people who – shock, horror – I don’t do pictures,” McCartney said in an interview with GQ. “You’re walking down the street and someone says, ‘Paul! Paul!’ and they’re reaching in their pocket, and you know what they’re doing: they’re reaching for their iPhone. And I say, ‘No, sorry, I don’t do pictures.’ And then I’ll say, ‘I hope you don’t mind. I’ll chat to you.’ And then I’ll spend bloody five minutes with them, explaining that if I do pictures, I suddenly feel not like me. I feel like this famous celebrity. And you know what I always say? I say it reminds me of the South Of France – come and have your picture taken with the monkey. Suddenly I’m that. I’ve got to be myself.”

Paul McCartney enjoys taking the bus

Paul McCartney has fond memories of riding the bus in Liverpool. He often reminisces about the days when he could take the bus, and no one would recognize him. Even after The Beatles and his successful solo career, Sir Macca said he still likes riding the bus because it makes him feel more ordinary.

“When I was a kid, I’d get on a bus, just going three or four stops, and get off, look around. I remember years later, George Harrison said to me, “Do you still go on buses?” And I said, “Yeah. I like it. I find it very grounding.” And I actually do like it. I also like a nice car and I like driving too. But there’s something about that, being ordinary… I mean, I know I can’t be ordinary, at all – I’m way too famous to be ordinary – but, for me, that feeling inside, of feeling like myself still, is very important.”

McCartney recalls a hilarious fan encounter on a New York City bus

McCartney recalled a memorable bus ride he had in New York City. Many fans wanted to talk to him, but he was reading a book and wanted to focus. After that, many New Yorkers decided to leave him alone, except for one proactive fan who decided to have an intriguing conversation with the former Beatle.

“They’re all New Yorkers, looking straight ahead, even though I’m aware they’ve noticed I’ve got on the bus,” McCartney shared. ‘Then this black woman pipes up from the back of the bus: ‘Are you Paul McCartney?”’And I said, “Yes, I am.’ And she said, “What are you doing on this bus?’ And I said, ‘Why don’t you stop shouting and come and sit next to me?’ And you could see everyone’s shoulders heaving. They’re loving this. She asked me where I was going. I found out she was going uptown to see her sister, and we ended up having this lovely conversation.”

