Paul McCartney Had to Pay to Visit His Childhood Home: ‘I Said No, This Is My House!’

Anything related to The Beatles in England is treated as a historical monument. This includes the Abbey Road crosswalk, Penny Lane, and their childhood homes in Liverpool. Paul McCartney visited his childhood home on an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, but he had to pay to visit.

Paul McCartney was hesitant about doing ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Paul McCartney’s childhood home | Christopher Furlong / Staff

Carpool Karaoke is a viral internet sensation where celebrities join James Corden as they drive around and sing along to famous songs. Paul McCartney joined the late-night host for one episode and appeared to have a fantastic time. However, in an interview with the Smartless podcast, McCartney said it took much convincing to get him in the car.

“The worst thing about all of that was I didn’t want to do it,” McCartney admitted. “They said, ‘You’d be great. James wants you to do ‘Carpool.” And I just thought, ‘No, no. Adele’s done it. Stevie Wonder’s done it. They were so good. I’m gonna go and do it and be crap.’ So, I just sort of said, ‘No, guys. Thanks, but I don’t think I’ll do it. And right up until the minute we got in the car, I was still B****ing, which isn’t like me.”

He then said it would’ve been something George Harrison would have made fun of. Still, he wound up having an excellent time.

Paul McCartney had to pay to visit his childhood home

While doing Carpool Karaoke, Corden drove them to McCartney’s childhood home in Liverpool. His former home had been converted into a museum by the National Trust and was now an exhibit. Before leaving the house, the woman who took care of the property told McCartney and Corden they had to pay.

“I’d never been in my old house since I left,” McCartney said. “That woman, she’s the keeper of the house. Not a housekeeper. It’s a National Trust thing, so it’s like a museum. She’s like the museum curator…She charged us. Me and James were just leaving, and she said, ‘Well, that’s £5 each.’ I said, ‘No, this is my house!’”

In a clip shared by People, Corden said McCartney was skeptical about going into his old home but rose to the occasion once they got there.

“He said, ‘I don’t want to go into my house. He said I haven’t been there since I left,'” Corden recalled. “‘I feel uncomfortable with it. I just don’t want to do it.’ And I went, ‘Paul your only day’s work today is to have a great time. That’s all that’s expected of you is to have a blast. And if you have a great time, this is going to work so don’t stress about anything.'”

Anyone can visit McCartney’s childhood home

If you are a massive Beatles fan and want to visit where the fab four grew up, visiting McCartney’s childhood home is the perfect opportunity. The house is located on

20 Forthlin Road in Liverpool. Fans can also visit John Lennon’s home, known as Mendips, located at 251 Menlove Avenue.

National Trust members can take the tour for £10 per adult and £5 per child. Non-National Trust members can visit for £29 per adult and £14 per child. Fans can see where the two Beatles wrote and rehearsed many of their hit songs.

