Paul McCartney Names His Favorite Album — Plus 2 Runners-Up

Paul McCartney has created many celebrated albums throughout his music career. Whether with The Beatles, Wings, or solo, McCartney has been responsible for much of the most iconic music in rock n’ roll history. However, the former Beatle still has a favorite album that he’s made, along with two that come close.

Paul McCartney shares the two albums that are close to being his favorites

In an interview for his website, Paulmccartney.com, Paul McCartney revealed his favorite album that he recorded. While he does have a clear number one, he lists two honorable mentions: Rubber Soul and Band on the Run. 1966’s Rubber Soul was the sixth album released by The Beatles and featured songs such as “In My Life,” “Drive My Car,” and “I’m Looking Through You.”

The album achieved commercial success in both the U.K. and the U.S., yet is considered an underrated album by the fab four. 1973’s Band on the Run is the third studio album by Paul McCartney and Wings. While the album did not achieve commercial success initially, it later gained popularity due to the success of its two songs, “Jet” and the title track.

Paul McCartney says his favorite album is one he made with The Beatles

Despite making excellent music in his solo career, Paul McCartney’s favorite album is still a Beatles album. The singer-songwriter reveals his favorite album he ever recorded is Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

“Yeah, like you say it really is a difficult question because they change, you know, your favorites,” McCartney shared for his website. “And also they’re like your children – you don’t want to have a favorite! This year it’s got to be ‘Sgt. Pepper’. I’m re-listening to it because it’s been re-released after fifty years! And it does sound good!”

Sgt. Pepper’s was released in 1967 and featured many classic Beatles songs, including “A Day in the Life,” “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” and “With a Little Help from My Friends.” The visual aesthetic on the cover became synonymous with the band in the 1960s and led to the band being associated with more trippy and psychedelic visuals and sounds. The album was met with commercial success and critical acclaim for its innovative songwriting and distinct instrumentation.

McCartney lists his favorite Beatles songs

In addition to Sgt. Pepper’s being his favorite album, McCartney also revealed his favorite Beatles songs. While he lists several worthy choices, the British artist revealed to his website that “You Know My Name (Look Up My Number)” is his favorite Beatles song.

“[It’s] a zany, zany little B-side that nobody knows, but we had so much fun making it,” McCartney stated. “But there’s a lot of songs that I love of the Beatles. I think ‘Strawberry Fields’ is a great song, I think, ‘Hey Jude’ worked out great. I’ve got a lot of favorite songs. ‘Blackbird’ I love. ‘Eleanor Rigby’ I love.”

McCartney has an extensive discography of music, but his work with The Beatles still contains many of his favorite tracks.

