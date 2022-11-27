Paul McCartney Never Spent a Christmas on the Road

Despite all of the tours Paul McCartney has done in his long career, he has never spent a Christmas on the road. He’s always managed to be with family every year. That’s a Christmas miracle.

Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda | Jeremy Grayson/Radio Times via Getty Images

Paul McCartney has never spent a Christmas on the road

In 2015, Paul answered fans’ Christmas-related questions on his website. One fan asked, “Have you celebrated any Christmas’ on the road?”

Paul revealed that he’s never spent Christmas on the road. He said, “No! I have always tried to be off. We always kind of specified that we wanted to be home.”

The only time Paul came close to being on the road on Christmas was during his time with The Beatles, before he had a family. “We used to have a Christmas show,” Paul said. “We used to get dressed up! And actually it was really cool because it was a sort of like a panto, but with musical people. A musically packaged show but with all sorts of little Christmassy things.

“It was great because we would just show up in our car – at the stage door – in our overcoats and everything. We’d jump out, go to the dressing room, and about five minutes later we were on!

“What we would do is the opening of the show, where they had a fake helicopter set. That came and appeared to land, and someone would introduce us: ‘Ladies and Gentleman…’ to all the screams. We would walk down, ‘Yay!’ and wave, wave, wave… and then walk off! Go back to our dressing room, and then come on again later!

“So anyway, I don’t even think that was Christmas day! It would have been the week of Christmas. So that was fun. But no, Christmas has always been kind of sacrosanct.”

Paul and his family open presents on Christmas morning only

Another fan asked Paul if he and his family open presents on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning. The former Beatle said only Christmas day.

The fan asked, “Not even one present on Christmas Eve?” Paul replied, “Christmas Eve? No, everything on Christmas morning! I suppose it’s just because I have always done that since I was a kid, and I suppose at Christmas you know you do the ‘traditional’ things and carry on with what you’ve always done. So no, I’ve never done Christmas Eve.”

Paul doesn’t read anything special to his children or grandchildren on Christmas Eve either. “I don’t normally, no,” he said. “When they were growing up, the main struggle was just to get them to bed! So that wasn’t one of the traditions.

“It’s a very American tradition, is that an American fan asking? [We tell Paul it is.] I like the idea though – it’s a great tradition and I’ve read the story. But no it’s not an English tradition so much. It is a nice story though!”

One fan suspected Paul was the first one up on Christmas morning, but he isn’t.

“No, it’s normally the kids! When I had little kids – who are now big with kids of their own – that would just be, ‘Daddy, Daddy! Mummy, Mummy, Santa’s been! He’s been! He’s been!’ And we would be like *Imitates snoring* because we would have been up very late trying to leave stuff out for Santa.

“Amazingly, he had always eaten everything by the morning! He always had about half a mince pie and all of his milk! So, we were up late doing Christmassy things and they were always up the earliest! But it changes, when you don’t have kids and you can lie in more. But yes, it’s normally the kids in the family who wake me!”

The former Beatle doesn’t like taking down his Christmas tree

Paul also revealed that he used to chop down his own Christmas tree from somewhere on his property and loves decorating it.

“I have a real tree,” Paul explained. “I like a real tree! And I like the ones where the needles don’t drop! Because I used to always get them from my own woods, which was great. I would just go out and select a tree, chop it down, bring it in – which felt great – but the needles would go quite quickly and you’d bring them indoors and it’s a warm house.

“And I always like to have them there for quite a long time – at least three weeks. So yeah, we have a real tree, no longer ones that I chop myself though.

“And I very much like decorating the tree, the kids like it and the family like it and one thing I like is we have a few decorations that appear every year. So there are ones that were made by the kids when they were little. Those are very nice, and friends give you them or you buy new ones. I really enjoy all that, it’s magical.”

However, Paul hates taking down his tree. “And I do get time to enjoy it, yes,” he said. “It’s always over too quick though. I always hate that last night, when I’m either going away, or it’s the last night of the tree.

“It’s like – I don’t want this ever to come down! All the lights are shining and it’s beautiful! But, twelfth night, you’ve got to do it. I’m often away – I often go off after Boxing Day for a New Year holiday – but I’m always there for Christmas. I do love the tree and the decorations.”

Christmas is undoubtedly magical in Paul’s house.

