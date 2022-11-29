Paul McCartney Would ‘Rather Just Go off Into a Corner’ Than Partake in This Commonplace Activity

Paul McCartney has maintained a presence in the entertainment industry for over 60 years. He has given thousands of interviews, performed just as many concerts as a member of The Beatles and a solo act, and made a career as a public personality and musician. However, he would “rather just go off into a corner and write a song” than partake in this now commonplace activity for many industry stars.

Paul McCartney | Kate Green/Getty Images

He has a tour routine that has served him for many years

According to a story published by Esquire, McCartney has a practice while touring that has served him well for many years. First, he eats breakfast, followed by a workout, massage, then meetings with his team.

He then tries to participate in some kind of outdoor activity, including biking or boating. These experiences are followed by a band rehearsal and a dinner with his wife, Nancy, and friends. McCartney indulges in television before a show, followed by the performance, a drink, dinner, and bed.

“It’s what I do,” he told Esquire. “It’s my life.”

However, Paul McCartney would rather ‘go off in a corner’ than partake in this activity

Unlike other celebrities who have made social media an extension of their business, Paul can do without the daily updates. He told GQ Magazine he would rather “go off in a corner and write a song” than go on social media.

“Lots of people in my family do Instagram, and I say, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing this because every time you post something, you’ve got to think of something clever to say.’ It’s the worst pressure on earth. Because all you’re doing is taking a picture of your breakfast, you’ve got to say, ‘Pancakes are not just for Shrove Tuesday.’ For me, that is not fun,” the entertainer admitted.

He continued, “I have an Instagram account, and I occasionally dip into it, but it’s not me. It’s my team who does it. I like it, and I like that they do it, and when I do dip in, I enjoy it, especially when something important has happened, like someone’s birthday or someone has died.”

Paul concluded, “I just can’t be bothered.” All of this stuff, I dip into it, but it doesn’t attract me. I’d rather go off into a corner and try to write a song.”

Songwriting continues to remain an essential part of Paul McCartney’s work as an artist

Paul discussed how songwriting remains an integral part of his work as an artist. To NPR, he explained his method.

“If I were to sit down and write a song, now, I’d use my usual method: I’d either sit down with a guitar or at the piano and look for melodies, chord shapes, musical phrases, some words, a thought just to get started with,” he revealed.

“Then I sit with it to work it out, like writing an essay or doing a crossword puzzle. That’s the system I’ve always used that John [Lennon] and I started with. I’ve never found a better system. Just playing the guitar and looking for something that suggests a melody and perhaps some words if you’re lucky.

“Then I fiddle around with that and try and follow the trail, try and follow where it appears to be leading me. And sometimes it leads me down a blind alley, so I have to retrace my steps and start again down another road,” Paul concluded.

