Paul McCartney Recalls John Lennon Loved ‘Strong Women’

The Beatles were one of the most famous bands of the 20th century. Not only were their songs hugely popular around the world, but the members’ personal lives attracted lots of attention as well. The late John Lennon, in particular, saw his love life constantly in the press. According to his bandmate, Paul McCartney, Lennon had a thing for “strong women.”

Paul McCartney says John Lennon loved ‘strong women’

Paul McCartney and John Lennon hold their guitars while on the set of The Ed Sullivan Show at the CBS television studios in Manhattan, where the Fab Four are performing their nationwide television debut. | Getty Images

During a 2018 interview with Howard Stern in which McCartney addressed The Beatles’ breakup, he shared that Lennon had often surrounded himself with “strong women.”

“His mother had been a strong woman. His auntie who brought him up [was also] a strong woman,” McCartney said. “And bless her, but his first wife wasn’t.”

McCartney alleged that the first wife in question, Cynthia, once told him, “All I want is a guy who wants a pipe and slippers. Stay home and do that.” McCartney added, “And I thought, ‘Ooh that’s not John.'”

John Lennon and Cynthia Lennon were married for 6 years

Lennon and Cynthia married in 1962, around the time when The Beatles were gaining popularity around the world. The couple also welcomed a son named Julian in 1963.

Cynthia shared in an interview with NPR that their marriage was difficult due to Lennon’s busy schedule. According to her, even when Lennon was home, he was too exhausted to spend time with her and Julian. Lennon was also surrounded by drugs and groupies.

Their marriage broke down in 1968 when Lennon had an affair with Yoko Ono.

“[After the divorce] I didn’t [stop] loving him or caring for him or worrying about him, I mean, because I didn’t have any anger or bitterness about it,” Cynthia said. “I had a lot of hurt. But, of course, I was looking after his interests, in my own little way, and caring about his future and hoping that he was happy, because he’d had to go through such hell to do what he did.”

Yoko Ono seems to fit the ‘strong woman’ description

Lennon went on to marry Ono in 1969.

Ono is apparently different than Cynthia. British presenter Andy Peebles, who talked to both Lennon and Ono for the BBC in what would be Lennon’s final interview, once described Ono’s personality.

“Yoko was opinionated and emphatic,” he said (via Daily Mail). “She told us she’d had better offers than the BBC’s. She was being deliberately provocative. She wanted us to beg for it.”

Peebles added, “She said, ‘Right, if we are going to do this, I need to make very clear to you that this interview will be 50 per cent about John, and 50 per cent about me.’ I felt like saying, ‘Who on earth are you? You’re the woman who has done for singing what Wayne Sleep has done for Rugby League.'”

There have even been rumors that Ono broke up The Beatles, especially since The Beatles officially split shortly after Lennon and Ono married. However, this idea has long been a topic of debate in the media and among Beatles fans.

Lennon and Ono remained married until his death in 1980.

