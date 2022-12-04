Paul McCartney Once Got Rejected from a Club While Wearing a Disguise

Being one of the world’s most famous and recognizable people could be appealing to some, but it also sounds tiring. Paul McCartney often gets swarmed by fans, but he also wants to live as normally as possible. On a holiday in France, he wore a disguise to avoid being recognized. While many didn’t recognize him, Paul McCartney did get rejected by a club for not having his prestige status.

Paul McCartney wore a disguise while on a vacation in France

Paul McCartney | PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images

In an interview with Chris Hardwick on his ID10T podcast, Paul McCartney talked about the downsides of being incredibly famous. He said that the fame could often be overwhelming. After becoming fed up with it, he decided to take a trip to France but remain disguised during the holiday.

“I got fed up with the fame after the first couple of years, around the time we did the film A Hard Day’s Night. There were makeup people, and I said, ‘Give me a disguise. Think of a disguise.’ So they got a little ‘stache, they got glasses that weren’t kind of cool, and they put my hair back. I went on a holiday in France. I just drove myself to get out of it all. I had a little Aston Martin, very cool, and I just drove through France, and I was loving the experience.”

Paul McCartney got rejected from a club with his disguise on

While there are downsides to international fame, there are benefits that can make the experience worthwhile. For instance, people get automatic entry to any club or restaurant, often skipping the line. Paul McCartney lost this benefit when he tried to go to a French club with his disguise on.

“There was one night when I wanted to go to a club,” McCartney shared. “There was a little thing there. There was no entertainment at the hotel I was at. It was a little cheap hotel. So, I went to the club. As the disguised guy, no way was I getting in. I said, ‘S’il vous plaît?’ and he was like, ‘No, no, no…’ So, I went back to the hotel, came back as him. ‘Oui, oui, monsieur. Entrez.’ That proves the point. It’s a mixed blessing.”

McCartney prefers not to take photographs with fans

Paul McCartney won't sign autographs anymore – 'We both know who I am': https://t.co/RMLKg0MsfF — Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 25, 2021

Many celebrities often take photos with fans or sign autographs. However, after many years of doing so, McCartney explained why he doesn’t like taking photographs because the non-celebrity version of himself wouldn’t do that. He likes to be regular Paul when he is in public.

“I say to people, ‘Look, happy to chat with you. Shake hands. Let’s just talk,’” McCartney stated. “And somebody said, ‘You spend more time with them than you would for a photo. Why don’t you just take a photo and get it over with?’ I said, ‘Because it robs me of me.’ You know, I’m not this guy I think I am inside. I’m that guy on the poster. I hold to that more than a lot of people.”

RELATED: Paul McCartney Became ‘Paranoid’ About Rumors He Had Died: ‘How Am I Going to Prove This Is Me?!’