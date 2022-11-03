Paul McCartney Reveals 2 Things He Likes About Performing in the U.S.

Paul McCartney has been touring for decades, whether he’s with The Beatles, Wings, or his solo career. The artist often performs in his native country, the UK, but he often comes to America to entertain his millions of fans across the Atlantic. While he enjoys touring worldwide, there are two particular things Paul McCartney likes about performing in the U.S.

Paul McCartney doesn’t get nervous before going out on stage

In an interview for his website, Paulmccartney.com, the former Beatle discussed his GOT BACK tour, his 15th tour as a solo artist. The tour began in April 2022 and concluded in June 2022 with a performance at the Glastonbury Festival in England. McCartney has been performing for decades and in front of sold-out crowds possibly thousands of times.

McCartney says he usually doesn’t get pre-show jitters, but sometimes nerves can arise after not performing for an extended period.

“Normally no, but when you come back after three years you get a bit more nervous than you normally would, because you’re just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, have I forgotten how it goes?’” McCartney admits. “It takes a little while until you start to think, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve got this!’ and then your nerves go away.”

Paul McCartney enjoys two aspects of performing in the U.S.

Paul McCartney often performs in the U.S. as his music is wildly popular. His music, from his time with The Beatles and his solo career, has dominated the American charts, and his shows usually sell out, no matter the city. His GOT BACK tour sees him traveling from coast to coast, and McCartney says one reason he enjoys performing in the U.S. is that the venues are newer and easier to access for his crew.

“The good thing about the US is that it’s easy for the crew,” the singer explains. “The venues are prepared: the holes are all built so they can take a show like ours easily. Sometimes in Europe, if you go to an older building you have to put extra stuff up to hang stuff from and so on, so my crew like American halls, as they can load into them easier.”

Another reason the “Live and Let Die” singer likes to perform in the U.S. is that there is no language barrier. However, he does enjoy the cultural challenge that happens when he is in a country where the language is unfamiliar.

“I like playing in America because it’s English speaking, which makes things a little easier talking with the crowd,” McCartney shares. “But I also really enjoy playing in foreign countries too because then I learn a little bit of the language and there’s another dimension to it, experiencing a different culture. But it just makes it easier when you can use slang and colloquialisms, and you know they get it.”

What is McCartney’s pre-show ritual?

Over the years, McCartney has developed a pre-show ritual he does to prepare. The British artist says this usually involves drinking something to clear his throat and warming up with the band.

“I always get called an hour before the show – well, an hour before I’m going to be needed,” McCartney states. “In that time, I do certain things: I have a gargle with salt water, then I do my teeth, then I figure out what I’m going to wear, and then I have a kind of Chinese syrup solution you put hot water in.”

“After drinking that, I’ll sit down and get a bit of make-up done if I think I need it (which I always do!), just a little bit but filling in the cracks here and there,” he continues. “Then when I’m totally ready about fifteen or so minutes before the show, I get together with the band, and we do a little warm-up – a bit of ‘Let It Be’ and a little bit of ‘Hey Jude’.”

While McCartney has been a solo artist for five decades, it’s nice to see he still carries a little of The Beatles with him today.

