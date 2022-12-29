Paul McCartney Reveals the Artist Who Made Him Cry, ‘It Was Just so Lovely’

Paul McCartney has watched many iconic rock artists perform over the years. While he should be used to how incredible many of these musicians are, there are still a few times when McCartney can be overwhelmed by the power of music. McCartney revealed that a famous musician recently made him cry during a performance.

Paul McCartney knows the influence many artists have over an audience

While Paul McCartney became an iconic artist during his time with The Beatles, his career as a solo artist further cemented how talented he is as a musician and songwriter. However, McCartney isn’t afraid to give other artists the spotlight and often works and performs with other legendary musicians. Recently, Macca performed at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival and invited Bruce Springsteen and The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl to play with him on stage.

“Festivals are special, but Glastonbury is particularly so, and it’s a big event in lots of people’s year. Because it had been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, it became more important to pull it off,” McCartney told the BBC. “I’d asked Bruce Springsteen in 2020 if he’d be happy to come on board, and he said yes, and he kept his promise two years later. So that was very exciting, having him and Dave Grohl up on the stage.”

Springsteen and Grohl have their own passionate fan bases, and McCartney says he could see the incredible reaction that the audience had in seeing all of them on stage.

“It’s a pretty impressive scene for people in the audience, but we get the whole view up on the stage with the flags and the hills going back forever, so it was quite a big deal that they said yes to joining me in that experience,” he continued. “It’s a magical thing, knowing music can do that to people. We’re the only animal on the planet that does that.”

Paul McCartney reveals that James Taylor made him cry

Paul McCartney knows the impact that an artist has on an audience because he is often in the audience. While discussing the audience’s reaction to Glastonbury, he reflected on a time when he saw James Taylor play, which left him emotional. Taylor and McCartney have been friends for a long time, but he still found himself moved by the guitarist’s music.

“Of course, up on stage, I can’t really see people’s reactions, but I love to hear them because I’ve found myself doing that at concerts,” McCartney admitted. “I went to see James Taylor once and started blubbing because it was just so lovely! I was thinking, ‘Oh, I love this guy’ — I’m getting emotional even now!”

James Taylor was given his big break by McCartney and The Beatles

Taylor and McCartney have been connected to one another for a long time. When Taylor was 19, he auditioned for McCartney and George Harrison. The audition went well, and he signed a record deal with their label, Apple Records. In an interview with People, Taylor recalled his audition with the two Beatles.

“I was nervous, but I was young and strong. It’s the thing that allows young people to walk into enemy fire; your brain’s half-baked,” Taylor said. “I sat down and played my song, ‘Something in the Way She Moves,’ for Paul and George [Harrison]. They went out of the room and Peter [Asher] said, ‘What do you think?’ Paul said, ‘Hmm. Sounds good.’ And Peter said, ‘Well, do you want to make a record with him?’ And Paul said, ‘Yeah sure.’ And that was it.”