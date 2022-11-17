Paul McCartney Reveals Who He Has in Mind When He’s Singing Love Songs

Paul McCartney has written and performed many great love songs in his solo career and with The Beatles. While McCartney has had several loves in his life, he reveals who he’s singing each love song for can change, and sometimes it’s not about a specific person.

Paul McCartney has many love songs in his discography

Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney | Ian Dickson/Redferns

Throughout his career, Paul McCartney has created many classic love songs. With The Beatles, he wrote and performed many love songs, such as “All You Need in Love,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Eight Days a Week,” and “When I’m Sixty-four.” He brought his passion for love to his solo career with songs such as “Silly Love Songs” and “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

In an interview with NPR, McCartney discussed his 2020 album, McCartney III. When asked why many of his best songs are love songs, the former Beatle said it’s easier for him to write about that subject.

“I’ve sometimes tried to write protest songs — if something’s happening in the news that is so ridiculous, it needs there to be a song about it — but I don’t think I’m very good at that,” McCartney admitted. “I think I’ve generally tried to be optimistic and helpful, like a Beatles song of mine, ‘Blackbird’: I’m trying to say, ‘Take these broken wings and learn to fly.’ That’s much more my bag. But I am still trying to figure it out. Isn’t everyone?”

McCartney shares who he is singing his love songs to

Many artists have a particular person in mind when they write love songs. He gave a few answers when asked who Paul McCartney sings to in his love songs. While many of his tunes were written while he was married to his first wife, Linda, he said he currently sings to either his current wife, Nancy. Sometimes, the song isn’t about anyone in particular but is more about love itself.

“I mean, I’d get in trouble if my wife ever found out I was singing to Linda,” McCartney shared. “No matter how understanding she is — and she is amazingly understanding — she’s still my wife, and that is a factor. I sing to Nancy or to myself. The other thing is, I don’t always have someone in mind. I’m just writing to … I don’t know, just imagining anybody in love.”

‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ is for everyone

“Maybe I’m Amazed” debuted in 1970 on Paul’s first solo album McCartney. Paul dedicated the song to Linda, who died in 1998. He wrote the song in 1969 and credited Linda with helping him as The Beatles were dissolving. McCartney said that the track has developed new meanings over time and has become a song everyone can use.

“As you say, it was for Linda, but as time goes on and people say they like it, I always like to give up ownership and say, ‘Great, well, I hope this fits with your life,’” he explained. “And you know, it’s very nice when people say, ‘We used this song in our wedding.’ That’s a huge compliment. Once you’ve written [songs] and once you release them, they’re like birds: They fly away, and you have no control over them. And I’m happy for them to land in other people’s lives.”

